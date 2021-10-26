ajc logo
Hawks add Teal Pumpkin Project to Sensory Inclusive Room

The Atlanta Hawks are celebrating Halloween in State Farm Arena's Sensory Inclusive Room by adding the Teal Pumpking Project.

