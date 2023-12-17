Everyday Heroes: Deeksha Khanna

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Period poverty describes the inequities of women and girls who struggle to obtain period products, either due to cost or cultural norms. One in five women and girls in need does not have access to menstrual products.

“Millions of women around the world have to miss school, have to miss jobs, have to take sick days because of something so fundamental to their existence,” said Deeksha. “As a student, I value my education. I felt a connection to those women and decided this is a perfect area for me (to serve).”

The Elea Project has expanded beyond metro Atlanta in just over a year. Deeksha partners with dozens of organizations in Georgia and other states to get them needed products. Through her GoFundMe account, she purchases requested supplies and mails care packages to shelters and centers nationwide.

The Elea Project is also about education. Deeksha has gathered some of the state’s leading voices on period poverty for round-table discussions, which she posts on social media.

She also has a podcast where she talks with guests about period poverty and other global women’s health issues.

Credit: spe Credit: spe

The teen said her efforts have been more efficient and impactful from the partnerships formed with like-minded groups. She connected with the University of Georgia Period Project early to help assemble and distribute kits. It’s a partnership that has continued.

“The UGA partnership was valuable in terms of the growth of The Elea Project,” said Deeksha. “They’ve had so much experience in this area, so it’s helped both of us to make an impact.”

She said her most meaningful moment in this journey so far was partnering with the Global Village Project, a school for refugee girls in Clarkston, and providing them with period products.

When learning that some girls would have to conceal their products and could not speak about menstrual needs within their families or communities, Deeksha discreetly placed the items in paper bags.

“A big part of Elea is to eradicate that stigma that exists around period poverty,” she said. “It’s such a fundamental underpinning of being a woman.”