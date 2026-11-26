Inspire Atlanta Pastor and his family grieve while keeping the faith this Thanksgiving Beloved by their Flowery Branch congregation, wife and mother of five took her life in April, leaving them feeling ‘our brokenness will be used somehow.’ Share Chestnut Mountain Church Pastor Brian Hall (right) embraces his daughter, Deacon, 10, as his other kids— (from left) Brock, 19, Cooper, 17, and Andi, 17, holding Easton, 5, — sing and pray at the start of Sunday service on Nov. 22, 2026. Six months ago, Pastor Brian Hall's wife, Chelsea, died. Now, he and his kids find strength and purpose in their congregation. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC By Keri Janton – For the AJC 33 minutes ago

In April, amid a bustling graduation party at Chestnut Mountain Church in Flowery Branch, Chelsea Hall, the pastor’s wife, noticed a woman wander in from the street. Chelsea left the party to greet her and ended up listening to her troubles. She gave the woman $75, all the cash from her wallet, then she knelt in the lobby and prayed with her. Less than two hours later, Chelsea took her own life. Her loss shocked and devastated the community. Chelsea, who was 41, was a woman many described as their best friend. She was outgoing, friendly, generous with her time and attention, the type who never met a stranger. She was a teacher at Lyman Elementary School in Gainesville. Just days before her death, she cheered her class to victory on field day.

Related Story A talk with Andy Stanley on the church, extremism and getting back to its mission December 26, 2024 She was the mother of five children — Brock, 19; twins Andi and Cooper, 17; Deacon, 10; and Easton, 5. Her husband of 20 years, Brian Hall, said there was no better mother or wife, let alone a pastor’s wife. Chelsea didn’t feel called to the pulpit, but she was his greatest supporter. When it came to serving and loving others, her family said she was incomparable. Pastor Brian Hall and his five children: (far right) Brock, 19; (left) twins Cooper and Andi, 17; Deacon, 10, and Easton, 5, are mourning the loss of their wife and mother, Chelsea Hall, who died in April after a struggle with addiction. (Courtesy of Brian Hall) “She was the most non-judgmental person you’ve ever met,” Brock said. “The more broken you were, the more she was drawn to you.”

Chelsea’s own brokenness was a quiet struggle with depression and opiates. Her addiction to painkillers began after she had back surgery in 2023. She went to a detox center and recovered in 2024. Brian had no inclination that she had relapsed until a day or so before her death.

“It wasn’t Chelsea who did that,” Brian said. “It was the influence of depression and medication, a knee-jerk decision that cost us everything.”

The night she died, church members, family and friends showed up in droves at the Halls’ residence. More than 3,500 people attended her funeral. Brian said Chels, as he called her, would have been so humbled by the crowd. Related Story 8 metro Atlanta hiking routes less taken but perfect for viewing fall foliage October 14, 2026 If the Hall family felt like they lived in a glass house before, as is often the case with pastors’ families, that feeling has only intensified since Chelsea died. They know they are being watched, which is both a burden and a blessing. Chestnut Mountain Church Pastor Brian Hall preaches during Sunday service on Nov. 22, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “I’d love to say I embrace my platform every day, but that’s not the case,” said Brian, 49. “My eyes are on eternity, but my flesh struggles. We’ll never understand God’s plan this side of heaven, but we must come to the place where we trust his plan even when we don’t like it. I never understood the weight of Jesus’ prayer, ‘not my will but yours,’ until now.”

Brian returned to work six weeks after Chelsea died. His oldest three children gave him the nudge. “That’s what you were created to do,” they each told him.

“I think Daddy’s job is a blessing,” Andi said. “We don’t want to lay down, because we know it would be so hard to get back up. We have more motivation to keep going because everyone is watching. And we’re fortunate, because we have so many people praying for us and rooting for us.” The church offers three services on Sunday mornings. Every Sunday, at least one of his children sits in the front row with their father. “That’s where Mama and Daddy sat together,” Brock said. “We don’t want him to sit by himself.” Brian said that while Chelsea’s absence is glaring, having his children right up front gives him strength.

Chestnut Mountain Church Pastor Brian Hall’s children, (front row from left, Brock, 19; Cooper, 17, holding Easton, 5; Andi, 17; and Deacon, 10, pay attention to their father as he preaches during Sunday service on Nov. 22, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “They’re a reminder that we have to look forward,” Brian said. “My calling is for the Lord, primarily, but I’m pushing forward for my kids, too. We’d be fools to think we won’t experience more hard times in life. I want them to know we can’t give in, and we can’t grow bitter.”

This fall, Brian preached a four-week series titled “Pieces.” He spoke about arrows that are fired in life, leaving people broken. When he shared his family’s story, tears streamed from the pulpit to the pews. As the fourth sermon concluded, Brian described how God puts broken pieces back together. He walked down from the stage and his children joined him, just steps away from where Chelsea once worshipped, eyes closed, hands reaching toward heaven. Brian Hall, the pastor of Chestnut Mountain Church in Flowery Branch with his wife Chelsea. (Courtesy of Brian Hall) Brian will preach on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, then the family will travel, something new for them this year. They insist, however, that leaving town isn’t about what they’re running from. It’s about what they’re running toward. “We want to keep moving and looking for purpose in all of this,” Brian said. “We know that our brokenness will be used somehow.” Sitting near his father, Brock nodded in agreement.

“We’ve already seen one of the best purposes,” he said. “Day Day.” Chelsea’s father, David Timms, who the Hall kids call “Day Day,” had not embraced faith, despite Chelsea’s pleading over the years. However, on Oct. 18, he stepped forward at church and give his life to Jesus. Andi, who resembles her mother, baptized her grandfather on Nov. 1. “It’s only God’s mercy that he ran toward faith than from it,” Brian said. “That miracle is not lost on us.” Chestnut Mountain Church Executive Assistant Chere Reed, embraces Deacon, 10, as his father, Pastor Brian Hall, center left, greets churchgoers after Sunday service on Nov. 22, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) As with every other day, the Halls will walk through the holidays together, prayerful, hopeful. Asked if they can name anything they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving, Andi, her chin quivering, pointed to her father.