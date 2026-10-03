Sweet Tea: Well water, add Mema’s sugar

MACON — When they asked me to fill in and host “Sweet Tea,” the first thing I thought of was my Mema’s actual sweet tea. She lived out in the country on Bear Branch Road in Houston County, walking distance from the unincorporated hamlet of Kathleen and a Hereford cattle pasture that is now a potato chip factory.
Mema’s tea was memorable because it had what tasted like a sulphury tinge of well water, which the Dixie Crystals never could drown. Mema arrived in Georgia in 1921 after coming to America to be with her father. Her mother had died in her hometown on a remote mountainside in what is now Slovenia. She was 9.
Her name was Mary Sercer Kovac. She was a cook. For 37 years, she ran or helped run the kitchen at the famed and since recently demolished New Perry Hotel in Perry. The columned icon was a landmark along U.S. 41 in the days before I-75. Travelers en route to and from Florida couldn’t resist its Southern fare, its white-linen tablecloths, its azaleas. Mema worked well into her 80s and family lore has it she once cooked fried chicken for hotel guest Harland Sanders, perhaps better known as Colonel Sanders. (He may have even raved that it was better than his, because it was.)
Mema died in 2003. She was 91. I remember her when I travel her old haunts in Houston and Pulaski counties, places I’ve come to know from growing up here in the midstate — and reporting and telling the human-interest tales of these parts for 35 years.
I always feel close to her and can almost taste that sweet tea of hers when I’m on assignment in places around Kathleen and Sand Bed and Bonaire and Oaky Woods and, yes, greater Hawkinsville, where a couple of the stories I’ve included below are set or bear datelines.
BAMBOO IN THE BOONIES
Hawkinsville isn’t really the boonies, but the subhead above seemed alliterative and rhyming enough to highlight a recent piece I wrote about an 85-year-old bamboo grower on the outskirts of Pulaski’s county seat.
My grandfather, “Papa” Joe Kovac, ran a timber mill on the Ocmulgee River there until it washed away in the mid-1920s in a flood. He was born in 1887 and he, too, had come from the former Yugoslavia and was friends with a local banker and director of the Pulaski Forestry Association, a fellow immigrant named Nicholas Cabero of Plataria, Greece. These days at the northwestern edge of Hawkinsville there is a Cabero Road, which is paved, and it lies about 6 miles due south of Kovac Road, most of which is dirt.
The bamboo farm is on Cabero Road, and its overseer, Daphne Lewis, took a circuitous route to land there herself — all in the name of raising the tall-growing grass she describes as “a total ecological miracle.”
Not far away from the bamboo grove, on over across the Ocmulgee, lies another jewel of Georgia agriculture. The home base of Hardy Farms, known for its boiled peanuts that are sold in supermarkets and at roadside stands, sits at the edge of a field along the road to Eastman.
This time of year, prime boiled peanut season, makes me hungry for the salty earth oysters that cousins Ken and Brad Hardy cook by the ton. When I met them a little more than a year ago to write about their family enterprise and their beloved green peanuts, they told me that they even ship to New York City eateries.
“Boiled peanuts,” Ken Hardy said, “don’t put on airs.”
🎤 Nashville, TN: Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel recently opened in downtown Nashville. The Tennessean newspaper reports that the hotel was one of the projects Parton had been working on before her August death. The newspaper notes a standard king room costs a touch over $400 a night, and one guest package includes “a framed print of lyrics from their favorite Dolly Parton song.” More from The Tennessean
🎸 Cleveland, MS: Half a dozen men incarcerated at Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman, played a recent concert outside the prison’s walls. Their band and music are part of a tradition that dates back nearly a century. A past superintendent of the prison who revived the group a few years ago told the Marshall Project that performing affords the men an “opportunity for one moment to be human and be accepted, which leads them down the road to forgiveness and redemption.” More from Mississippi Today and the Marshall Project — Jackson
⛰️ Chattanooga, TN: Who in the South doesn’t recall the ubiquitous “See Rock City” signs that in the 1970s and thereabouts were akin to what Buc-ee’s billboards are today? There are plans in the works at the Lookout Mountain tourist attraction that Rock City’s owners hope will draw more visitors and help them “see” more of Rock City — from above. More from the Chattanooga Times Free Press
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
Living alongside the river feels like a superstitious pagan religion. We never speak of the lurking power. Four and a half million gallons of water rush into the Gulf every second. Growing up, the adults told horror stories about what happened to kids who took ski boats out on the river. That hand-me-down fear is the only visible sign of the otherwise unspeakable knowledge that one day, the river will erase us. Before the Ole Miss football team was nicknamed the Rebels, they were known as the Ole Miss Flood. The first LSU mascot was the Pelican, which represents self-sacrifice, or as Randy Newman sang, they're trying to wash us away.
Wright Thompson, ESPN senior writer, executive producer of “TrueSouth”
Wright Thompson’s recent ESPN piece on the Ole Miss rivalry with LSU was published ahead of new LSU (and ex-Ole Miss) head football coach Lane Kiffin’s recent return to Oxford for an early-season SEC clash. The piece is about much more than ballgames and fandom. It is a journey into the soul of the South.