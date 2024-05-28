Savannah Dining Guide

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s inaugural guide to dining in Savannah illustrates, the city’s eateries offer something for every taste and budget. Our list of must-visit restaurants, don’t-miss dishes, top drink spots and food souvenirs to bring back home introduces you to local institutions, new places that have changed dining habits, hole-in-the-wall haunts and out-of-the-way favorites.

The ultimate guide to dining in Savannah

25 best Savannah restaurants right now