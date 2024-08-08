Georgia voter voices

To learn more about the people who will decide the 2024 election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will report from five very different and important counties to see what’s driving citizens to vote
- A swing voter in Clayton County said Harris offers ‘vision for the future’
- Poll watcher: Trump stokes conservative passion with his policies and style
- Retired doctor reflects Washington County’s laid-back approach to politics
- Trump voter says, ‘He makes you feel good about being an American’
- Democrats grapple with Donald Trump’s hold on northeast Georgia
- About this Voter Voices series and the 5 counties we are tracking