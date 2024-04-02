- There are more than 2.4 million Black voters in Georgia
- Black voters make up the second largest voting block by race in the state — 30% of registered voters are Black.
- 56% of all Black voters are women, 44% are men.
May Primary results
- 28% of voters in the primary were Black.
- More Black women voted in the primary than Black men. 64% of Black primary voters were women, and 36% were men.
- 5% of Black men voted with a Republican ballot while 3.5% of Black women voted with a Republican ballot.
