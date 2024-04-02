Breaking: Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Black voters in Georgia

By
  • There are more than 2.4 million Black voters in Georgia
  • Black voters make up the second largest voting block by race in the state — 30% of registered voters are Black.
  • 56% of all Black voters are women, 44% are men.

May Primary results

  • 28% of voters in the primary were Black.
  • More Black women voted in the primary than Black men. 64% of Black primary voters were women, and 36% were men.
  • 5% of Black men voted with a Republican ballot while 3.5% of Black women voted with a Republican ballot.

Phoebe Quinton is a politics data reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

