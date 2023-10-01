50 Years of Hip-Hop: Celebrating Atlanta’s influence

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Read our coverage on how Atlanta impacted the genre:

Jermaine Dupri has played a central role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene for decades. The OG of Atlanta’s R&B, rap and hip-hop game now says he wants to be the mayor — even if it is unofficial. By Ernie Suggs.

Remember Atlanta pioneers Silk Tymes Leather? One member of the female rap group doesn’t want people to forget their legacy. By DeAsia Paige.

Legendary Atlanta producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri have teamed up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by opening a pop-up experience at Underground Atlanta. By Rodney Ho.

Read more of our coverage on how Atlanta influenced hip-hop.

