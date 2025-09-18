Federal budget cuts threaten pregnant women’s health care access and lives
Women who do not get prenatal care are 3 to 5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than those who do.
Prenatal appointments — like this one in New Jersey in 2021 — are important to the health of a developing baby and the pregnant mother, but women without insurance or those who live far from health care providers may not be able to afford or travel to those appointments. (Alice Proujansky/The New York Times 2021)
By Jemea Dorsey – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Black women in the United States are over three times more likely to die in pregnancy or postpartum than women of any other racial group.
Considering that more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States are preventable, American leaders and policymakers should be focused on addressing maternal mortality.
Instead, Congress has passed a sweeping budget, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” that will slash Medicaid, destabilize Affordable Care Act marketplaces and allow enhanced premium tax credits to expire at the end of the year — jeopardizing access to care for millions.
Our country, Black American women in particular, consistently reports the highest maternal mortality rate among high-income nations due in large part to the following factors: the patchwork system of health care coverage, which often depends on employment or income level; the systemic biases still plaguing our health care system; and the fact that less than half (42%) of rural hospitals in the U.S. still offer labor and delivery services.
The newly enacted budget bill will worsen these conditions by imposing work requirements and frequent eligibility checks for Medicaid, leading to an estimated 11.8 million Americans losing coverage. While the bill includes a $50 billion rural hospital stabilization fund, experts warn it won’t be enough to offset the damage caused by Medicaid cuts.
Uninsured women are less likely to obtain the care they need
Rural hospital closures disproportionately affect Black women in the South, and one in six Black infants are born in maternity care deserts. This means that even women who can afford the care they need often have to travel long distances to receive it.
Jemea Dorsey is the president and CEO of the Center for Black Women’s Wellness, an Atlanta nonprofit that seeks to improve the health of underserved Black women and their families. (Courtesy)
Factoring these longer distances into a busy everyday schedule can be challenging and can lead women to delay or skip needed prenatal and postpartum care.
Access to affordable health care — most often through access to insurance of some form — is also directly tied to an individual’s likelihood of keeping up with routine doctor’s appointments and screenings.
Women with health coverage are more likely to obtain needed preventive, primary and specialty care services, including regular prenatal doctors’ appointments, tests and ultrasounds. Uninsured women are significantly less likely to have a regular source of care, and many avoid routine screenings and appointments because of cost.
As it stands, 25% of reproductive-age Black women in Medicaid nonexpansion states — like Georgia — are uninsured, meaning that they are less likely to have regular prenatal and postpartum medical care.
Affordable health care reduces maternal mortality rates
Women who do not receive prenatal care are three to five times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than those who do. Regular prenatal appointments can detect complications like preeclampsia or early signs of postpartum cardiomyopathy, both of which have a mortality risk that is five times higher for Black women than white women.
Similarly, 60% of maternal deaths occur in the postpartum period, meaning that women should have access to attentive, timely care even after delivery. Here too, Black women are at a disadvantage, as they are less likely to have a paid leave policy through their employers and are therefore forced to shorten their recovery period and resume normal activities.
The budget reconciliation bill would, again, only exacerbate these problems. Kicking women off their health coverage or allowing the tax credits they depend on to afford their coverage to expire will lead to higher maternal mortality rates for all women in our state, but especially Black women.
Protecting access to affordable health care is a vital part of protecting American women and decreasing the number of preventable pregnancy-related deaths our country must suffer every year. We must demand that our representatives in Congress stand up to protect health care access through Medicaid, the ACA marketplace and the enhanced premium tax credits.
Jemea Dorsey is the president and CEO of the Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Atlanta. The group’s mission for the past 36 years is to improve the health and well-being of underserved Black women and their families.
