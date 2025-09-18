Federal budget cuts threaten pregnant women’s health care access and lives

Women who do not receive prenatal care are three to five times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than those who do. Regular prenatal appointments can detect complications like preeclampsia or early signs of postpartum cardiomyopathy, both of which have a mortality risk that is five times higher for Black women than white women.

Similarly, 60% of maternal deaths occur in the postpartum period, meaning that women should have access to attentive, timely care even after delivery. Here too, Black women are at a disadvantage, as they are less likely to have a paid leave policy through their employers and are therefore forced to shorten their recovery period and resume normal activities.

