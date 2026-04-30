Opinion Investing in doulas would go a long way to improving maternal health in Georgia These professionals offer emotional support, education and guidance during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period. Doula Bashellia Williams (left) checks the position of her client, Reona Porter’s baby at Porter’s Stockbridge apartment on Friday, Oct. 8, 2024. Porter was just over 38 weeks pregnant. (Bita Honarvar for the AJC)

By Tamara Mason – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 15 minutes ago Share

Simply put, Georgia’s maternal mortality rate is alarming. For every 100,000 live births, more than 66 mothers die. That number is stark, but it’s our reality. Georgia experiences more pregnancy-related deaths than most states in the country, and even more troubling is that most of these deaths are preventable.

Changing the trajectory of these statistics isn’t simple. For decades, the state has relentlessly pursued solutions to improve mom and baby health outcomes. And yet, we’re still facing a maternal health crisis. One of the most significant strides came in 2022, when Georgia extended Medicaid coverage to new mothers for a full year after childbirth, giving them access to essential healthcare. This is especially important, as the period following hospital discharge is when many moms experience serious complications. No doubt, this reform is a lifeline — and a lifesaver. Provide person-centered care during pregnancy Tamara Mason is a director, maternal and child health collective impact for March of Dimes in Atlanta. (Courtesy) At March of Dimes, we’ve focused on the health of moms and babies since our founding in 1938. We’ve learned a lot along the way, including that lasting change requires more than one organization or one solution. We need government, healthcare providers, community organizations and people with lived experience working together. We need policies that move the needle broadly and interventions that meet families where they are, addressing their specific needs. At the individual level, doulas are showing promise as a part of the solution. These certified professionals provide emotional support, education and guidance throughout pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. There is growing evidence linking doula care to improvements in maternal health, particularly within Black and brown communities, which experience higher rates of pregnancy-related mortality and morbidity. With the support of Humana, we’re collaborating with the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia to increase the number of doulas trained to provide person-centered support to individuals as they navigate their pregnancies. At March of Dimes, we’ve focused on the health of moms and babies since our founding in 1938. We’ve learned a lot along the way, including that lasting change requires more than one organization or one solution. We need government, healthcare providers, community organizations and people with lived experience working together. We need policies that move the needle broadly and interventions that meet families where they are, addressing their specific needs. At the individual level, doulas are showing promise as a part of the solution. These certified professionals provide emotional support, education and guidance throughout pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. There is growing evidence linking doula care to improvements in maternal health, particularly within Black and brown communities, which experience higher rates of pregnancy-related mortality and morbidity. With the support of Humana, we’re collaborating with the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia to increase the number of doulas trained to provide person-centered support to individuals as they navigate their pregnancies.

In addition to traditional doula training, our partnership with Humana includes education on the business side of working as a doula. The combination of healthcare knowledge with business acumen is critical to sustaining these services and growing this profession.

A similar program in Texas has delivered promising results. In Houston, March of Dimes paired an expecting mom, Destiny, with a doula named Shamir Westbrooks. Their meetings during the pregnancy built trust and gave Destiny a sense of confidence. After delivering a healthy baby, Shamir continued supporting Destiny, reminding her to check her blood pressure using the monitoring device provided to her. Destiny noticed a concerning spike in her readings and quickly scheduled an appointment with her doctor. She was immediately admitted to the hospital and treated for postpartum high blood pressure, despite showing no signs of high blood pressure during her pregnancy. For several days, Destiny remained in the postpartum unit, separated from her newborn, while doctors worked to stabilize her blood pressure with medication. This quick action likely prevented something much worse. Postpartum high blood pressure can lead to seizures, stroke and other life-threatening complications if left untreated. The knowledge, tools, trust and relationship that Shamir provided and fostered protected Destiny’s health and likely saved her life. Be creative in providing more healthcare access Many states have expanded access to doulas by covering these services under Medicaid. They are motivated by the positive impact doulas have on maternal health — and on state budgets. The American Journal of Public Health reported that women enrolled in Medicaid who used doulas were significantly less likely to have a Cesarean section or preterm birth, saving Medicaid dollars. Georgia supports those most at risk through its Resource Mother program, which is a step in the right direction. As the state continues to pursue solutions, we’re committed to doing our part as well.