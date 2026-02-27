AJC Her+Story: Execs Unplugged Newell Brands exec has made imprint on Sharpies, strollers and shampoo Kris Malkoski rose to the executive suite after making a splash with a big product early in her career. Kris Malkoski, Newell Brands segment president, at the company’s headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Malkoski oversees Graco, Sharpie, Paper Mate and other brands. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

If you’ve ever used a Sharpie pen or Craftsman tools, you may have experienced the influence of Kris Malkoski. As an executive in the consumer products industry, Malkoski led teams at Procter & Gamble, Sears and the parent company of Pyrex and CorningWare.

Now at Sandy Springs-based Newell Brands, Malkoski oversees a business that includes Sharpie and Paper Mate pens, Elmer’s glue, EXPO dry erase markers, as well as Graco car seats, strollers and bassinets. Views of a variety of Graco car seats seen at Newell Brands headquarters in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Kris Malkoski, Newell Brands segment president, oversees Graco, Sharpie, Paper Mate and other brands. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Malkoski started working early in life, but in a world far from the consumer products industry. She grew up on a farm, and in high school was helping her father milk cows, take care of pigs and chickens, pick apples and can produce. “Constantly working, but that was just the way of life,” she said.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska, Malkoski joined Procter & Gamble and quickly gained attention by making a splash with a big product.

Malkoski led the launch of Pert Plus, which pioneered the combination of shampoo and conditioner into one product in the 1980s. To get an extra boost with the launch, the company hired teachers on summer break to hand out trial sizes of Pert Plus with personal endorsements, she said. Malkoski grew to love the art of consumer insights. Companies often develop new products when they notice an "unarticulated, unmet need," she said. She does that by observing "compensating behaviors" — like mothers tussling with strollers in crowded places. In an airport, for example, "there's a lot of moms with kids in strollers, and I'll just sit there while I'm waiting for my flight, watching how they're working the stroller." A person pushing a stroller on the pedestrian bridge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“And so recently, we launched a stroller that has crab wheels,” which allow the stroller to slide sideways, not just back and forth, to move around tight quarters and navigate crowds, Malkoski said. And last year, Graco also launched a rotating car seat, to make it easier to lift a child from the seat from the side. Sometimes, the unmet need is a little more obvious. Last year, Sharpie got some attention after staff for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid asked where they could find Sharpie Extra Fine markers, his favorite pen to sketch out plays. The Extra Fine markers had been discontinued nearly a decade ago. Reid was among many Extra Fine fans who wanted Sharpie to bring back the “cult classic” markers, according to Malkoski. Newell relaunched Extra Fine permanent markers, sending Reid the pens and a Sharpie letter jacket, which he wore while holding up a Sharpie Extra Fine marker in a photo he sent to the company as a thank you.

Malkoski sat down with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and shared what she thinks about at the start of each work day, how she navigates her biggest challenges and tips on how to nail a job interview. Edited for length and clarity. Q: What was your career goal when you were in college? A: My career goal was to be the most successful creative on Madison Avenue.

We just recently created a piece of Graco advertising that, literally, I think 20 years from now will be up there with some of the best emotional advertising, like the Anheuser-Busch advertising that’s coming out for the Super Bowl. The Graco consumer — we call them empathetic nurturers, and they put baby first, and everything is about baby. And they think the best place for baby is in their arms. (But) have to put baby down, because sometimes moms have to shower. They put them in Graco, because Graco is the safest place outside your arms. The music is “I Got You Babe” in the background. Q: What is a typical day like for you at work? A: I’ll be in here at work before 6. I take usually from 6 to 8 o’clock to really think strategy and think about how to continue to develop employees, build a stronger culture. You know, sometimes I think about, where could we take Sharpie next? Because Sharpie appears to have good legs to continue to stretch into new categories within the writing business.

Kris Malkoski, Newell Brands segment president, poses for a photo at the company’s headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Malkoski oversees Graco, Sharpie, Paper Mate and other brands. (Natrice Miller/AJC) When I hit 8 o’clock, I am usually in wall to wall meetings. And then I try to get out of here by 5. Q: What are the biggest challenges in your job? A: (At Newell), lot of people came from different ways of being in companies. Some of the companies that people came from were more focused on activity-based things and such. I’m really trying to bring the whole organization together to focus on fewer, but much bigger … things that are going to make a big difference in the marketplace, that are going to drive volume, growth and profitability.

Q: What are the best things someone can do to distinguish themselves in a job interview? A: I have a secret interview question that I always ask. My interview question is, pretend you walked into a high-rise building and you saw the elevator door was open, and as you got in the elevator, I’m standing in there. And you have 60 seconds to convince me why you’re right for the job. What would you say? I don’t care if the answer is about their experience, if it’s about their cultural fit. I care that they can tell me a good answer in 60 seconds. I had a guy one time take 22 minutes to tell me his 60 seconds. And I’m like, I will never want that person on my team, because I don’t have time to take 20 minutes for every answer to questions that I ask. So how do you show up well for an interview? Show up energized about the job. Show up with succinct, concise answers to the questions, and be prepared.

Q: What’s one mistake you’ve made that transformed how you approached your career? A: It used to be very difficult for me to give feedback, particularly if it was performance related, or people didn’t have good “hows” in how they showed up in meetings. I always say there’s a what — what do you do? — and how — how do you do it? This is a number of years ago, but I had a guy once who would look at all the men in the eye and talk to them, but he would not hold eye contact with the women in the room. That’s a bad “how.” I’ve realized feedback is the best gift you can have, and the more transparent you are in a constructive way with people … the better it is for them, and the better it is for the culture you’re trying to create around you.

There have been times when I’ve had to coach people because they were making others feel like they were losers. I tell them that you’re very talented, and I see a great career progression for you because of your talents, but I don’t see you going past the level you’re at right now because you are not a constructive team player. Usually, when you link it to their career, you get the results you need. Kris Malkoski, Newell Brands segment president, at the company’s headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Malkoski oversees Graco, Sharpie, Paper Mate and other brands. (Natrice Miller/AJC) About Kris Malkoski Title: President of the Learning & Development business segment at Newell Brands, including the Writing and Baby businesses