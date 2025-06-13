Tucked within metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen tower is a full-size kitchen filled with well-known appliances, from branded slow cookers to coffee pots.

Next door is a series of mock retail shelves imitating a grocery store stocked with products. A few stories higher is a craft room designed to easily clean up marker messes and spilled glue.

The array of test rooms may at first seem disconnected, but they’re all in service of discovering new ways to sell a recognizable slate of products owned by Newell Brands, one of metro Atlanta’s largest companies.

“It’s a consumer products company — we just produce a lot of stuff,” Josh Scofield, senior director of corporate real estate for Newell Brands, said.

Newell is a Fortune 500 company that owns more than 50 recognizable consumer brands, from kitchen appliances (Crock-Pot and Mr. Coffee) to home goods (Rubbermaid and Coleman) to craft products (Sharpie and Elmer’s). The company on Wednesday celebrated its new global headquarters, which consolidates roughly 1,000 employees from its product divisions into one space.

The 180,000-square-foot headquarters spans seven stories within the Queen tower in Sandy Springs, one of the two tallest towers in metro Atlanta outside of downtown, Midtown and Buckhead. The 14.5-year lease was one of the most significant office signings of last year and was the largest inked in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket since 2018. Other lease terms, including the price, were not disclosed.