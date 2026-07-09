Opinion The Georgia Guidestones explosion deprived visitors of Elberton granite skill Imagine that someone didn’t like Stonehenge for what it stood for, because of its history as a place of pagan rituals, and then decided to blow it up. The Elberton Star's special edition covering the explosion of the Georgia Guidestones. (Tyler McBrien for the AJC)

By Christopher Kubas – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 31 minutes ago Share

Throughout the entirety of human existence, people have used stone for a variety of different things. Early humans found stone to be very useful for survival, whether it was for tools or arrowheads or for building a shelter. They also discovered that stone was long-lasting, and that building with it would ensure that what they built would remain long after they were gone. We can see evidence of this in ancient religious or burial sites, or in buildings from ancient civilizations. Examples of these monuments, memorials or buildings can be found throughout the world and can range from many hundreds to several thousand years old.

Stonehenge, on the Salisbury Plain in England, is one of those ancient sites. Archaeologists estimate that Stonehenge was most likely built in stages, anywhere from 3100 to 1600 BC. According to archeologists, Stonehenge was most likely originally built for religious or burial purposes, tied to pagan rituals. Loading... However, since there is no writing or carvings on the stones, the actual purpose of the stones, the site and who built them remain unknown.

What is known is that people have been visiting the site for thousands of years. Today, Stonehenge is a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as a major tourist site for visitors from around the world.

Guidestones was once a word-of-mouth roadside oddity Christopher Kubas has served as the executive vice president of the Elberton Granite Association since 2014. (Courtesy) Elberton, Georgia, is located two hours northeast of Atlanta, right on the border with South Carolina. What makes Elberton noteworthy is the vein of granite it sits on and the availability to quarry this granite. Since the 1870s, Elberton has been quarrying granite for building projects, and since 1900, Elberton has been producing monuments and memorials. During its over 150-year history, Elberton granite has been used in buildings, monuments and memorials around the country. The Georgia Guidestones, unveiled in March of 1980, and people were quick to notice their similarity to Stonehenge, and they were dubbed “America’s Stonehenge.” For the next 15 years after being unveiled, the Guidestones were just a word-of-mouth roadside oddity, and the people in Elbert County paid little attention to them. However, as the internet began to take hold in the mid-1990s, the Guidestones began to take on a life of their own. They developed an almost cult-like following, and they attracted thousands of tourists from around the world. Elberton, Georgia, is located two hours northeast of Atlanta, right on the border with South Carolina. What makes Elberton noteworthy is the vein of granite it sits on and the availability to quarry this granite. Since the 1870s, Elberton has been quarrying granite for building projects, and since 1900, Elberton has been producing monuments and memorials. During its over 150-year history, Elberton granite has been used in buildings, monuments and memorials around the country. The Georgia Guidestones, unveiled in March of 1980, and people were quick to notice their similarity to Stonehenge, and they were dubbed “America’s Stonehenge.” For the next 15 years after being unveiled, the Guidestones were just a word-of-mouth roadside oddity, and the people in Elbert County paid little attention to them. However, as the internet began to take hold in the mid-1990s, the Guidestones began to take on a life of their own. They developed an almost cult-like following, and they attracted thousands of tourists from around the world. Unlike Stonehenge, the Guidestones had writing carved into them. The writing consisted of 10 guides for humanity, written in multiple languages, which in the event of a cataclysmic event with a large loss of life, could be used to guide humanity responsibly, learning from the mistakes of previous generations. It was this writing which would ultimately doom the Guidestones. Landmark elevated local craftsmanship and drew tourism GBI surveillance showing person running from the Georgia Guidestones before the explosion. (AJC file photo) As the internet allowed people to exchange thoughts and ideas in real time, people began to question the meaning of the Guidestones and to make assumptions about what they thought they meant or were intended for. The most prevailing thought was that they were part of a new world order that called for mass genocide. There was no evidence of this, other than what a reader might interpret from the writing on them.