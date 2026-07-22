Gunner Stockton’s clutch play is why he ‘might be playing for the Heisman Trophy’

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) leave after shaking hands with Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) after Georgia beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The Georgia QB has proven he can rise to the challenge when it matters most

The Georgia QB has proven he can rise to the challenge when it matters most

TAMPA, Fla. — Gunner Stockton, Heisman Trophy winner?

It could happen, according to USA Today columnist Matt Hayes, who’s still buzzing over Stockton’s clutch performances last season.

“The year he had last year, the way he played in big games when they needed him — wait and see what happens this year,” Hayes said during DawgNation’s Ingles On the Beat podcast.

Stockton finished seventh in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting and enters the preseason No. 9 among favorites at +2000, according to FanDuel — better than the +3300 odds he had entering his first season as a starter.

This, despite Georgia needing to replace five of its top six pass catchers from a season ago, including UGA single-season reception leader Zachariah Branch.