“It was a very interesting time to be writing about food,” she said, recalling the 1970s as a period of food activism that raised questions about food safety, dietary guidelines and nutrition, while 1980 marked “the beginning of the movement to appreciate American regional food.”

During the ‘80s, Byrn and other food writers at the newspaper served readers a steady diet of Southern recipes, but she was also drawn to the food scene in California. “Microgreens, olive oil, the wine industry was all coming out of California. As a food writer in 1988, I would have been really interested in light greens and what Deborah Madison was doing,” said Byrn, who included Madison’s recipe for Tagliatelle, Asparagus and Peas with Saffron Cream in her asparagus feature story.

Byrn’s tips for selecting, storing and cooking asparagus are as reliable and helpful as when her words appeared in print 37 years ago. “Look for plump, crisp straight stems that haven’t curled over as if burdened by a heavy load. Avoid those spears which have wilted, look shriveled, have unraveling tips and more than an inch of woody white fiber at the base. It’s best to store fresh asparagus upright in a glass of cold water in the refrigerator, just as you might cut flowers. Then to protect the tips from wilting, loosely cover with plastic wrap.”

Whether to peel asparagus is “a simple matter of personal preference,” wrote Byrn. “Some folks just snap spears at the point of tenderness, about two-thirds down the stalk where you can get a good break. Others snap and then peel the stalk with a vegetable peeler, removing stringy skin, but stopping an inch away from the tips.”

And here’s her handy tip for a no-waste meal: “Toss discarded asparagus ends into a soup pot with some chicken stock and seasoning. Cook until soft, then puree in a food processor. Add light cream or milk to thin, and you have a most satisfying asparagus soup.”

Tagliatelle, Asparagus and Peas with Saffron Cream

1 pound thin asparagus

1 pound fresh English peas

1/8 teaspoon saffron threads

1 tablespoon butter

2 shallots, finely minced

1 1/2 cups light or heavy cream

Salt

1/2 pound fresh pasta, cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips (or use fettuccine)

Chopped fresh chervil leaves

1 thin strip lemon peel, finely slivered

Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Cracked black pepper, for garnish

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Snap off tough ends of asparagus and set them aside to use in a soup stock or discard. Cut off tips, leaving them about 2 inches long. Slice remaining pieces on the diagonal. Shell peas. Cover saffron with a couple of tablespoons boiling water. Melt butter in a wide saute pan. Saute shallots in butter until soft. Add cream and saffron mixture. Bring to a boil, reduce slightly, and season with salt. When pasta water is boiling, add salt. Cook asparagus and then peas in boiling water. Scoop them out when done and add them to the cream sauce. Cook pasta. When it’s done, add it to the cream, turning several times with a pair of tongs to coat with sauce. Add chervil leaves and lemon peel and serve on warm plates with grated Parmesan cheese and pepper.

Serves 4.

Per serving, using light cream: 472 calories (percent of calories from fat, 28), 19 grams protein, 68 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams total sugars, 11 grams fiber, 18 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 39 milligrams cholesterol, 230 milligrams sodium.

Reprinted from “The Greens Cookbook: Extraordinary Vegetarian Cuisine From the Celebrated Restaurant” by Deborah Madison and Edward Espe Brown (Bantam Books, 1988).

