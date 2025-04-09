Miller Union’s ‘mighty tasty’ cocktail recipe packs a flavor punch

Mixing up an exact reproduction at home isn’t as easy as you might think. “We make our own amaretto ... ours is a little more spirit-forward than sweet. And we make the cherry vanilla bitters because we go through a good amount of them.”

But Landi says it’s fine to substitute a good-quality amaretto and recommends Bittercube cherry bark vanilla bitters available online or Fee Brothers cherry bitters available at Green’s Beverage Warehouse.

Miller Union uses Planteray’s 5-year Barbados rum and Giffard Banane Du Bresil banana liqueur, both available at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits.

Miller Union’s Lamplighter Cocktail

1 ounce dark aged rum

1 ounce Calvados

1/4 ounce banana liqueur

1 tablespoon amaretto

4 dashes cherry vanilla bitters

Strip of lemon peel

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add rum, Calvados, banana liqueur, amaretto and bitters and stir until well chilled. Strain into a stemmed glass. Twist lemon peel over glass to express oil into cocktail and add peel to the glass. Serve immediately.

Serves 1.

Per serving: 180 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), no protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, no fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

From the menu of ... Miller Union, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-733-8550, millerunion.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.