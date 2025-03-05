Bake better sweets with Irish butter

The saying “When your teeth hit the bread, the butter better be hitting your gums” is attributed to Ivan Allen, the founding father of the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork, Ireland. Butter is a source of national pride in Ireland; the soft rains and mild temperatures make the weather perfect for growing grass year-round. Dairy cows love the grass, which is rich in beta-carotene, giving Irish butter its golden color and unique flavor.

Stories and piseogs (superstitions) abound regarding Irish butter-making. While butter is easy to make (it’s nothing more than over-churned cream), “butter luck” became a series of rituals surrounding the process, from horseshoes under the churn to primroses sprinkled about the churning room.

Irish butter merchants began exporting butter through a marketplace called the Cork Butter Exchange in 1770, exporting to other parts of Europe, as well as India and the Caribbean. The Exchange closed in 1924, but Irish butter continues to be exported all over the world. Kerrygold is commonly found in the United States, though Glenstal can be found in some specialty supermarkets. While it’s a bit of an investment ($6 to $9 a pound compared to $4 to $5 a pound for domestic butter), you’ll clearly taste the difference: The sunny-yellow color gives way to a smooth, velvety mouthfeel for eating and tasting, and the flavor of all that Irish grass gives this butter a distinct taste, especially in baked goods where it’s the focal point.