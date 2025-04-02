3 ingredients. 7 recipes. Almost unlimited make-ahead meals

Using these ingredients stretches your grocery budget to make dishes that stand alone or combine into versatile meals. You also save time by having several different options on hand, keeping meals easy, effortless and exciting.

3 ingredients

Tahini

Bulgur wheat

Spanish olives

7 recipes = unlimited combinations, such as these, for delicious meals all day long

Tahini Bulgur Wheat + Roasted Mushrooms & Spanish Olives + Sauteed Spinach & Bacon

White Bean Hummus + Olive & Mushroom Tapenade + Bulgur Pilaf

Grilled Sesame Chicken + Bulgur Pilaf

Tahini Bulgur Wheat + Grilled Sesame Chicken + White Bean Hummus

Sauteed Spinach & Bacon + Grilled Sesame Chicken + Tahini Bulgur Wheat

Roasted Mushrooms & Spanish Olives + White Bean Hummus

Grilled Sesame Chicken + Olive & Mushroom Tapenade + Sauteed Spinach & Bacon

Roasted Mushrooms & Spanish Olives + White Bean Hummus + Sauteed Spinach & Bacon

Sauteed Spinach & Bacon + Bulgur Pilaf + Olive & Mushroom Tapenade

Grilled Sesame Chicken + White Bean Hummus + Roasted Mushrooms & Spanish Olives

RECIPES

This collection of stress-free, make-ahead recipes offers a variety of meal combinations using just three main ingredients. Savory tahini, nutty-tasting bulgur wheat and briny olives come together in dishes that stand alone or partner together for any meal, any time of the day.

Tahini Bulgur Wheat

Bulgur wheat is a fiber-rich alternative to rice, potatoes or pasta. It makes a delicious base for a bowl. Use vegetable or your choice of stock to easily amp up the flavor and add additional nutrition. Gouda cheese turns the bulgur wheat into a side dish similar to cheesy grits, but healthier.

2 ¼ cups water or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons tahini

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup fine bulgur wheat

4 ounces Gouda cheese, shredded, about 1 cup

Add water to a 1-quart saucepan. Whisk in tahini and salt. Bring to boil over high heat. Whisk in the bulgur wheat and reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in the shredded cheese. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Serve hot. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Serves 6.

Per serving, using water: 249 calories (percent of calories from fat, 48), 14 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 45 milligrams cholesterol, 521 milligrams sodium.

Roasted Mushrooms & Spanish Olives

2 pounds whole cremini mushrooms

1 ½ cups large Spanish olives, pitted

6 large garlic cloves, crushed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Center an oven rack and heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, add the mushrooms, olives, garlic and olive oil. Stir with a rubber scraper. Add salt and pepper and stir again. Pour the mixture into a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Bake, stirring occasionally with the rubber scraper, until the mushrooms are tender and the olives and garlic cloves have browned, 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm or room temperature. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 146 calories (percent of calories from fat, 63), 5 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 630 milligrams sodium.

Sauteed Spinach & Bacon

6 strips smoked bacon, rough chopped

1 medium onion, diced, about 1 cup

2 (16-ounce) bags fresh baby spinach

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Line a plate with paper towels. Add the bacon to a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Cook until crispy, about 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to the prepared plate and set aside. Drain all but 3 tablespoons of bacon grease from the pan. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the onion to the pan and saute until softened; about 5 minutes. Using tongs, add the spinach in batches, tossing to coat with the bacon grease and onions. The spinach will wilt as it cooks. Add the lemon juice and continue to cook until all the spinach has wilted and any liquid has evaporated, about 5-7 minutes total. Return the cooked bacon to the pan of spinach and onions. Stir to combine and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 158 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 9 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 18 milligrams cholesterol, 518 milligrams sodium.

White Bean Hummus

2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons tahini

4 large garlic cloves

¼ cup lemon juice

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2-3 tablespoons water or more, if needed

1 tablespoon parsley leaves, for garnish

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade, combine the cannellini beans, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, 1/2 cup olive oil, salt and pepper. Pulse until well-combined, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber scraper and pulse again for 1 minute more. If desired, add water 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing after each addition, until preferred consistency is reached. Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl. Garnish with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and parsley. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 347 calories (percent of calories from fat, 63), 9 grams protein, 24 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 680 milligrams sodium.

Olive & Mushroom Tapenade

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound sliced cremini mushrooms

3 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup large Spanish olives, pitted

1 tablespoon capers

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley leaves

Heat the olive oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to medium, add the garlic and olives. Cook an additional 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and place the mushroom mixture into the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Add the capers, vinegar and parsley. Pulse for 1 minute, or until desired consistency. Scrape the sides of the food processor bowl with a rubber scraper as needed. Transfer the mushroom tapenade to a serving bowl. Cover and chill at least 1 hour before serving. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 95 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 3 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 329 milligrams sodium.

Grilled Sesame Chicken

This recipe is versatile because you can serve the chicken on the skewers, or add the grilled bite-size pieces to one of the bulgur wheat recipes for a savory, protein-rich bowl.

¼ cup tamari or soy sauce

¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 (10-inch) wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

1 pound whole cremini mushrooms

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

4 scallions, white and green, sliced thin, for garnish

Make the marinade: In a large airtight container, whisk together the tamari, vinegar, water, honey, tahini, oil, garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes if using. Add the chicken thigh pieces to the marinade. Stir and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Make the skewers: Heat grill over medium-high heat to 400-425 degrees. Remove the chicken from the marinade, discarding any leftover marinade. Thread 1 mushroom and 1 piece of chicken on a skewer, then repeat until there is 1/2 inch of empty space on each end of the skewer, for a total of about 4 mushrooms and 4 chicken pieces. Repeat to fill the remaining 5 skewers. When the grill is hot, place the skewers on the grill and cook for 10 minutes. Flip the skewers and cook 10 minutes longer or until chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 185 degrees. Place cooked chicken skewers on a serving tray and garnish with toasted sesame seeds and sliced scallions. To store: Remove chicken and mushrooms from their skewers. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 304 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 34 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 14 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 138 milligrams cholesterol, 824 milligrams sodium.

Bulgur Pilaf

This fiber-rich pilaf is an easy side dish that can sit out during summer potlucks and picnics.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 small onion, chopped, about 2/3 cup

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup fine bulgur wheat

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup Spanish olives, pitted and roughly chopped

Heat the oil and butter in a 1-quart saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Be careful not to brown the onions. Increase the heat to high and add the stock, bulgur wheat and salt, stirring occasionally. Bring to a boil uncovered. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 8 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the olives. Let sit covered until all the stock is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve hot. May be stored in a refrigerated airtight container for up to 3 days.

Serves 6.

Per serving, using chicken stock: 168 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 5 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 7 milligrams cholesterol, 466 milligrams sodium.

Jennifer Hill Booker is a professional chef and the owner of Bauhaus Biergarten and Your Resident Gourmet spice line. Follow her work at chefjenniferhillbooker.com.

