If you’re looking for creative ways to utilize those never-ending Thanksgiving leftovers, try this turkey quesadilla recipe or the classic turkey tetrazzini. You can also try this leftover turkey recipe for lo mein, which comes from my childhood and is thrown together in under 30 minutes.
As kids, my brother and I loved all kinds of noodles thatour mom made for us. Little did we know that noodles or rice were repurposed with leftover ingredients to reduce waste, in the most delicious way possible. The previous night’s proteins were chopped up and added tothe wok with some fresh aromatics or veggies, and the carbs were thrown in shortly after, tossed together with soy sauce and sesame oil.
Unlike chow mein (stir-fried noodles), lo mein (mixed noodles) doesn’t require any wok hei. Wok hei, which translates to “breath of a wok,” is the smoky aroma that many home kitchens aren’t set up to successfully execute. While you can make chow mein at home, as many home cooks do, lo mein is an easier option because there is less emphasis on smokiness, and itonly requires the sauce and other ingredients to be tossed together.
Where can I find noodles for lo mein?
The noodles for lo mein can be found in the refrigerated section of most Asian supermarkets; just prep them according to the package instructions before adding them to the wok. Lo mein can have a chewy and springy texture similar to ramen noodles, but some versions are similar to standard egg noodles, depending on the brand.
Celery in Chinese cooking
Celery of all types is popular in Chinese cuisine. Chinese celery is commonly used in stir-fries for its aromatic quality; the leaves, which are not removed before use, are especially fragrant. The stalks are also softer, and absorb more flavors. In our hometown in upstate New York, we were never able to get Chinese celery on a regular basis, and found common grocery store celery was a fair substitute. It may not absorb as much flavor as the Chinese type, but it retains a pleasant crunch.
Since turkey and celery also go well together, there may be a good chance you have some unused celery from a Thanksgiving dressing.
Lo mein: Boxed spaghetti can be used as a substitute — just cook it according to the instructions on the package before using. It won’t have the springy texture that many lo mein brands have, but will still do fine tossed with the sauce. The conversion for this is listed in the ingredients below.
Dark soy sauce: If you have trouble finding dark soy sauce, substitute regular soy sauce. It won’t give your noodles thedeeply rich color we are going for, but will still taste delicious.
Shaoxing wine: Dry cooking sherry can be substituted for Shaoxing wine using a 1-to-1 ratio.