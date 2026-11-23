As kids, my brother and I loved all kinds of noodles that our mom made for us. Little did we know that noodles or rice were repurposed with leftover ingredients to reduce waste, in the most delicious way possible. The previous night’s proteins were chopped up and added to the wok with some fresh aromatics or veggies, and the carbs were thrown in shortly after, tossed together with soy sauce and sesame oil.

If you’re looking for creative ways to utilize those never-ending Thanksgiving leftovers, try this turkey quesadilla recipe or the classic turkey tetrazzini . You can also try this leftover turkey recipe for lo mein, which comes from my childhood and is thrown together in under 30 minutes.

Lo mein vs. chow mein

Unlike chow mein (stir-fried noodles), lo mein (mixed noodles) doesn’t require any wok hei. Wok hei, which translates to “breath of a wok,” is the smoky aroma that many home kitchens aren’t set up to successfully execute. While you can make chow mein at home, as many home cooks do, lo mein is an easier option because there is less emphasis on smokiness, and it only requires the sauce and other ingredients to be tossed together.

Where can I find noodles for lo mein?

The noodles for lo mein can be found in the refrigerated section of most Asian supermarkets; just prep them according to the package instructions before adding them to the wok. Lo mein can have a chewy and springy texture similar to ramen noodles, but some versions are similar to standard egg noodles, depending on the brand.

The ingredients in this lo mein recipe can be easily substituted with ingredients readily available at any store. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

Celery in Chinese cooking

Celery of all types is popular in Chinese cuisine. Chinese celery is commonly used in stir-fries for its aromatic quality; the leaves, which are not removed before use, are especially fragrant. The stalks are also softer, and absorb more flavors. In our hometown in upstate New York, we were never able to get Chinese celery on a regular basis, and found common grocery store celery was a fair substitute. It may not absorb as much flavor as the Chinese type, but it retains a pleasant crunch.