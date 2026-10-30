From the archives From the archives: An easy pumpkin bread recipe from 1974 Plus, new tips to make your quick breads from becoming dry. Share A pumpkin bread from a 1974 recipe. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 5 minutes ago

If you’re not a big bread baker (or even if you are), this recipe might be for you. Pumpkin bread doesn’t require yeast and can be thrown together in less than 10 minutes. There is no kneading or proofing and it’s nearly impossible to mess up. Quickbreads such as this recipe and the banana bread recipe posted a few weeks earlier are also a great way to utilize produce such as bananas, zucchini or pumpkin before they go bad. What makes better bread, fresh or canned pumpkin? If your reason for making a quick bread is because of ease and the short prep time, canned pumpkin is what you should grab. Be sure to use canned pumpkin puree, and not pumpkin pie filling, which has added sugar and spices.

When you’re elbow-deep in pumpkin guts carving jack-o’-lanterns, using the flesh for pumpkin bread seems like it would be a great way to reduce waste. However, the larger types of pumpkins we use for carving are too watery, and not sweet enough for baking. But, if you have some time on your hands, here’s how to turn pie pumpkins into puree. How to turn fresh pumpkins into puree Pie pumpkins are the aptly named squash used for baked goods. A 3-pound pie pumpkin will yield approximately 2 cups of pumpkin puree. After removing the seeds and strings from a 3-pound pie pumpkin, cut it in half, then into quarters. Roast them face down on a foil-lined sheet pan at 400 degrees for 40 minutes, or until soft. Test for doneness by sticking a fork into the quarters; if the quarters slide off the fork easily, they are thoroughly cooked.

Once it cools, remove the flesh from the skin and place the flesh in a food processor to blend until smooth.

White or brown sugar affects the taste of your bread The original recipe calls for 3 cups of white sugar, but after baking the first batch, I found it to be too sweet. The adapted recipe now uses less sugar overall, and both white and brown sugars. Using only white sugar creates a lighter crumb, but once it sits for more than a day, it becomes dry, while brown sugar holds onto more water and creates a moister-for-longer bread. Using both types of sugar gives you the best of both worlds: a light, airy and moist pumpkin bread with caramel undertones. One important tip for your pumpkin batter The original recipe instructs the reader to add water as the last ingredient. I assume this is because the batter needs to achieve a certain consistency that is thicker than pancake batter, but still pourable. Add the water a little bit at a time until you reach that consistency, as your puree might be more or less watery depending on whether it’s canned or fresh. Optional add-ins for your pumpkin bread Chocolate chips are a great addition, and can be folded into the batter before it is poured into the pans. Be sure the chips are in the batter and not on top, as they can become scorched and taste bitter. Changes we’ve made to this recipe Since allspice imparts a flavor similar to the cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves that were already in this recipe, I swapped it out for powdered ginger. The addition of powdered ginger imparts warmth and a citrusy bite.

I’ve also increased the baking time to 55 minutes. Depending on your oven, the baking time might go up to 70 minutes; check at 5-minute intervals until a toothpick comes out without any wet batter. How to store your pumpkin bread Once the bread comes out of the oven and cools to room temperature, wrap it tightly with either foil or plastic wrap, and keep it in an airtight container or bag for up to 4 days. Refrigerating the bread dries it out quickly. Instead, freeze it and thaw it on the counter before eating. Pumpkin bread can be kept frozen for up to 3 months, and you can wrap individual slices for an occasional treat. This 1974 pumpkin bread recipe has been adapted with a few modifications. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Pumpkin Bread Makes 2 loaves Ingredients: