Food & Dining ATL50, Michelin Guide and Top Shelf shower recognition on Atlanta’s dining scene Plus, Milton honors a Thai restaurant’s 20-year anniversary and new restaurant openings. Share All 64 MICHELIN Guide Atlanta recommended restaurants and their staff members pose with their plaques. (This Moment Photo & Video/Courtesy of Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau)

By Henri Hollis 17 minutes ago

This week in the Atlanta food and dining scene, many of the city’s top restaurants collected honors from the Michelin Guide and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while beverage companies like Tip Top Proper Cocktails celebrated big wins in a global spirits competition and quite a few new restaurants opened, including three new coffee shops. AJC, Michelin Guide honor Atlanta restaurants in back-to-back events Since the Michelin Guide American South ceremony in late October, the Atlanta dining scene has been swept up in a whirlwind of recognition. On Monday, the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB) hosted all 64 Georgia restaurants recognized by the 2026 Michelin Guide. The celebratory event marked four years since the Michelin Guide added Atlanta to its territory in a move that was facilitated by the ACVB.

Since then, the Michelin Guide has expanded to cover a region it labeled the American South, adding Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Representatives from all 64 metro Atlanta restaurants attended and received their 2026 Michelin Guide plaques. Attendees at the 2026 ATL50 launch party organized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Zeemotion for the AJC) On Tuesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution launched the ATL50, its annual list of metro Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants. This year’s list debuted a new methodology and a transformed user experience, though last year’s top restaurant retained its No. 1 ranking. The AJC celebrated the launch with a party at Tio Lucho’s with representatives from nearly all of the top 15 restaurants in attendance, alongside many ATL50 panelists, AJC employees and subscribers.

Topping off this week of recognition, several of Atlanta’s craft beverage makers announced big wins at this year’s Top Shelf awards from the Tasting Alliance in San Francisco — read on for more details.

Georgia’s beverage industry wins big in San Francisco The Naked & Famous canned cocktail from Tip Top Proper Cocktail Co. (Jose Pereiro/Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktail Co.) Quite a few Georgia companies that distill spirits or make ready-to-drink cocktails were honored at the Top Shelf 2026 Awards Gala in San Francisco earlier this month — including several products that won best in show, the program’s top award. Tip Top Proper Cocktails was Georgia’s biggest winner of the competition, taking home best in show in the ready to drink (RTD) category for their Naked & Famous canned cocktail. The drink also won best of class for agave-based RTD and a double gold medal. Murrell’s Row Spirits, based in Scottdale, won best of class in the barrel-aged gin category for their Sherry Barrel Rested Gin Mignonette.

In big news for Atlanta’s espresso martini-lovers, Reformation Brewery won best of class for their coffee liqueur. The brewery is based in Woodstock but has taproom locations in Canton, Smyrna and Kennesaw.

Norcross-based Shortbarrel Bourbon, which began selling its own bourbon five years ago and later acquired Old Fourth Distillery, won best of class in the special barrel-finished bourbon category for its Cigar Batch 4 Bourbon. Another Atlanta-based canned cocktail company, Post Meridiem Spirit Co., won best new RTD with its skinny margarita. ASW Distillery took home two double-golds, and Minhwa Spirits once again earned a double-gold for their Yong Soju after winning best in class last year. Other Georgia-based companies with products recognized in the competition included: Creature Comforts, Durty Gurl, Punch House, Robert’s Spirits, Sun Glow and Yacht Water.

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine recognized by city of Milton for 20-year anniversary Chef Nahm Stamm and staff from Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine at a commemorative 20-year anniversary ribbon-cutting with City of Milton dignitaries. (Rebecca Carmen/Courtesy of Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine) In 2006, chef Nahm Stamm opened her restaurant, Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine, in the City of Milton — a brand-new municipality founded in the same year.

Twenty years later, the city honored the chef and restaurant owner with a commemorative ribbon cutting attended by the mayor, the chamber of commerce and multiple city council members. In its two decades, Nahm has earned multiple accolades, including the Thai Select 2-star designation from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce. The Thai Select star system is administered by the Royal Thai Government and awards restaurants up to three stars; several other restaurants in metro Atlanta have achieved two Thai Select stars, including Nan Thai Fine Dining, Paya Thai Kitchen and Pink Lotus (No. 7 on the ATL50). The 20-year anniversary celebration took place Tuesday, and Nahm introduced a new menu in recognition of the milestone. 5310 Windward Pkwy, Milton. 678-762-1818, nahmfinethaicuisine.com Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and announcements Atlanta Coffee Roasters closed in August 2026, to be replaced by a new location of Blue Donkey Coffee. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Blue Donkey Coffee is now open in the Toco Hill shopping center, the shop announced on social media. The local coffee chain took over the space formerly occupied by Atlanta Coffee Roasters. Blue Donkey now has eight locations around metro Atlanta, according to its website.

2205 Lavista Road, Atlanta. bluedonkeycoffee.com Desi Tadka will open its third metro-area location Nov. 25, restaurant representatives told the AJC. The locally owned Indo-Chinese restaurant already has locations in Decatur and Duluth. Diners can expect a more upscale ambiance along with classic dishes like Mughlai chicken and paneer butter masala, Indian street food favorites and a special cocktail, according to the Desi Tadka spokesperson. 11105 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 404-919-2635, thedesitadka.com The Bep Teahouse announced it would hold a soft opening Wednesday at its new location in Norcross. The grand opening celebration is planned for Nov. 28. This is the third location of the Bep Teahouse after opening in Duluth and Johns Creek. 6110 Oakbrook Pkwy., Norcross. 470-546-7848, thebepteahousega.com

Bar Top has opened above the new Ophelia Tavern in Avondale Estates, the bar shared on Instagram. The rooftop bar in the new mixed-use development on N. Avondale Road overlooks the town green. 70 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 770-847-2762, bartopavondale.com Scoop N Scootery, a Boston-based chain of ice cream shops specializing in delivery, will open a shop in Decatur in January, the company announced on social media. The company’s website lists a dozen locations along the East Coast, including three in the Boston area. 335 W. Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. thescoopnscootery.com Vanity Sol Restaurant & Bar held its grand opening Thursday, according to a social media announcement. The College Park restaurant focuses on seafood and Southern cuisine.