Developing Atlanta restaurants descend on Nashville as 2026 Michelin Guide ceremony begins The 2026 Michelin Guide ceremony for restaurants in the American South will present stars. Share The Michelin Guide American South Awards ceremony takes place at the Pinnacle in downtown Nashville. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

By Henri Hollis 50 minutes ago

NASHVILLE — The Michelin Guide will hand out stars on central time this year, with chefs and restaurateurs from across the American South gathered in Nashville for the annual ceremony. This year’s ceremony is happening in Tennessee thanks to the Michelin Guide’s new regional structure. After focusing on metro Atlanta in 2023 and 2024, the guide expanded to cover much of the Southeast. Last year’s ceremony was moved to Greenville, South Carolina, for the debut of the American South guide, and the event’s host city will change each year going forward. With a two-year head start on the rest of the region, the Atlanta section of the Michelin Guide holds the most stars, boasting eight restaurants with one star each. Only one restaurant in the region — Emeril’s in New Orleans — has two, and no restaurants have earned three.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is at the ceremony, at the Pinnacle. Please return here for regular updates and follow along for live stories on the AJC Dining Instagram page. Related Story What’s next for the Michelin Guide ahead of this week’s American South ceremony What is the Michelin Guide? The Michelin Guide, which is owned by the French tire manufacturer of the same name, made its debut at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris as a handbook with maintenance guides, map, and listings of gas stations, hotels and other way points. Twenty years later, the guide began including a simple list of local restaurants and, in 1926, started marking fine dining restaurants with a star. It released its first North American guide in New York in 2005 and has since grown its presence in cities across the U.S., Canada and South America. The Michelin Guide came to Atlanta in 2023 and expanded to cover the American South region in 2025. The Michelin Guide Awards took place at the Georgia World Congress Center in October 2024. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

How many Atlanta restaurants are in the Michelin Guide? Last year, eight Atlanta restaurants retained their one-star designations, including Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty, Mujo, O by Brush, Omakase Table and Spring in Marietta.

Nàdair closed earlier this year, and the Alden was shut down by a fire, though chef Jared Hucks and his staff have kept the concept alive through pop-ups and guest residencies. The Michelin Guide American South 2025 ceremony was held at the Peace Center Concert Hall in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. (Henri Hollis for the AJC) What about the rest of the American South? The 2025 Michelin Guide American South awarded one Michelin Star to a total of 18 restaurants from around the Southeast. Atlanta’s eight starred restaurants are the most for any individual region. The full Michelin Guide Atlanta is available on the Michelin website and iOS and Android app. Both are free and include all the Michelin-rated restaurants and hotels around the world. A total of 228 restaurants were featured in last year’s American South guide, representing 44 cuisines.