Food & Dining Where to eat for Falcons-Chiefs game or while visiting Zoo Atlanta’s pandas A guide to breakfast, lunch and dinner for fans going to the Falcons vs. Chiefs game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Share Affordable pricing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium means fans can enjoy stadium classics without breaking the bank. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 10 minutes ago

Atlanta welcomed two exciting new residents Friday as Zoo Atlanta debuted its new pandas after a two-year pause. Other events this week include a faceoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before heading downtown or to Grant Park, use this guide to help plan where to eat in metro Atlanta. Where to eat for the Falcons vs. Chiefs game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Falcons play the Chiefs on Sunday at 1 p.m. in downtown Atlanta, and while the Falcons’ season has left much to be desired, at least fans can ensure they get some good food to curb any potential disappointment.

Here’s a guide to a full day of eating before, during and after the Falcons game. Where to go for brunch before the game: Atlanta Breakfast Club Head here for a taste of an Atlanta classic. This restaurant has been open in downtown since 2015, and it serves a menu of Southern breakfast items, comfort food and coffee. Some of its more popular offerings include peach cobbler french toast, chicken and waffles, biscuit sandwiches and hearty breakfast bowls. 249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 470-597-1499, theatlbreakfastclub.com Dirty Bird wings are one of the new food and beverage options this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Where to eat inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Take advantage of friendly pricing

The stadium is well known for its fan-friendly pricing, established by Falcons owner Arthur Blank in 2017. Hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn and bottled water cost $2. Peanuts, pizza, french fries and nachos cost $3, and 12-ounce domestic beers cost $5.

While Falcons fans might shake their heads at the Dirty Birds’ inconsistency, rest assured the stadium prices remain the same. For those looking to order a more involved meal, Atlanta Journal-Constitution restaurant critic Henri Hollis attended the food preview earlier this year to see what new additions Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be offering. Some of the more outlandish items include a rack-o-rib volcano served over potato chips for $24 at the Molly B’s concession stand inside Gate 2 of the stadium. 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. mercedesbenzstadium.com/food-and-beverage

Where to get dinner after the game: Atlantucky Brewing Once the Falcons game ends, whether fans are celebrating or lamenting, head to Atlantucky Brewing for the appropriate combo of beer and pizza. Atlantucky Brewing comes from members of the rap group Nappy Roots, and their taproom in Castleberry Hill just two blocks from the stadium offers a lineup of brews made on site and pizza.

170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 678-705-2630, atlantucky.com Ping Ping eats bamboo during the public debut of Zoo Atlanta's giant pandas, Fu Shuang and Ping Ping, at the Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove at Zoo Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Atlanta. Fu Shuang and Ping Ping arrived at Zoo Atlanta from China on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, and were expected to make their public debut on Friday, Nov. 6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Where to eat while visiting Zoo Atlanta’s new pandas Pandas have returned to Zoo Atlanta after a two-year hiatus. If watching those fuzzy black and white bears munch on stalks of bamboo makes you hungry, here is a guide for where to find human food before and after a day at the zoo. Little Tart's pastries are based on seasonal availability, like this peach galette available during the summer. (Lia Picard for the AJC) Where to go for breakfast: Little Tart Bakeshop

A day at the zoo, especially if little kids are involved, requires plenty of caffeine and carbs to keep energy levels high. Start the day at the Summerhill location of Little Tart Bakeshop. There might be a line, but it’s worth the wait to get your hands on one of founder Sarah O’Brien’s delectable pastries and some coffee. The pastries often rotate based on what fruits and flavors are in season, so plan to decide on your order while in line.

It’s hard to go wrong with a bostock, one of the seasonal scones or a galette filled with whatever fruit is hot right now. 68 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-348-4797, littletartatl.com Customers dine at Dakota Blue in Atlanta in 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Where to go for a late lunch: Dakota Blue This is a neighborhood restaurant to its core with a focus on approachable, family-friendly bar food. When a long day at the zoo leaves one’s stomach grumbling, fried food and hefty sandwiches can get the job done. Find a broad menu that includes sandwiches, burgers, burritos, chicken fingers and tots. When in doubt, share an order of the loaded death tots. It comes in options like Buffalo death tots with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese, or the Southern death tots with barbecue pork, cheese sauce and chipotle slaw. Dakota Blue is closed Mondays.