Recipe Make this easy overnight chia pudding at home Buttermilk Kitchen’s Suzanne Vizethann shares her recipe for a creamy breakfast that comes together while you sleep. Chia pudding with summer fruit from "Brunch Season," a new cookbook from Suzanne Vizethann, chef and founder of Buttermilk Kitchen. (Kelly Berry, courtesy of chef Suzanne Vizethann)

By Monti Carlo 26 minutes ago Share

Buttermilk Kitchen chef and founder Suzanne Vizethann knows a thing or two about breakfast. At her Buckhead restaurant, it’s been the main event for more than a decade, serving popular takes on everything from buttermilk biscuits and pancakes to fried chicken. For Better Breakfast Month, Vizethann shares a decidedly less buttery way to start the day: an easy chia pudding made with almond milk, vanilla, cardamom and maple syrup, then loaded with seasonal fruit and granola. The best part may be that breakfast makes itself while you sleep. Vizethann’s recipe is from her Buttermilk Kitchen Cookbook. It needs at least two hours in the refrigerator, but she recommends leaving it overnight. Chia seeds slowly absorb the almond milk, swelling and thickening it into a creamy pudding without any cooking required. Make a bowl before bed, and tomorrow morning’s biggest culinary undertaking is opening the refrigerator.

There is, however, one slightly ambitious element. Vizethann makes her own almond milk. “I love this dish because it represents summer, but I also LOVE making my own almond milk,” she said. “It is simple, and you will feel so accomplished.” She’s right. Almond milk sounds like something that requires equipment you don’t own and considerably more free time than you have. It doesn’t. Soak almonds, blend them with water and strain. That’s pretty much it.

Still too much for a busy weekday? Vizethann has already absolved you. “If that sounds too adventurous, buy a good quality almond milk and don’t tell me about it,” she said.

Atlanta chef Suzanne Vizethann, owner of Buttermilk Kitchen, shares her chia pudding recipe made with homemade almond milk and seasonal fruit. (Courtesy of Kelly Berry) What is the best chia seed-to-milk ratio for chia pudding? Chia pudding has very few rules, but this one matters. Vizethann uses one half-cup chia seeds for two cups almond milk, or one part chia seeds to four parts liquid. It produces a thick pudding that can still be loosened if necessary. Too little chia and you’ve made a bowl of almond milk with seeds floating in it. Too much and your spoon may stand uncomfortably at attention. If the pudding is thicker than you want after its overnight stay in the refrigerator, stir in almond milk a splash at a time until you like the consistency. How do you keep chia pudding from getting lumpy? Chia seeds are tiny, but given the opportunity, they will band together. To prevent a clumpy mess, whisk the seeds thoroughly into the almond milk when making the pudding, paying particular attention to the bottom and sides of the bowl.

Giving everything another good stir about 10 minutes later helps break apart seeds that have started clumping as they hydrate. Then cover the bowl and let the refrigerator take over. How long does chia pudding need to set? Vizethann calls for refrigerating the chia pudding for at least two hours and preferably overnight. That’s what makes this recipe especially useful for a busy weekday breakfast. There is no pan to heat, egg to beat or veggie to chop. There is just delicious pudding. Can you make chia pudding ahead of time? Yes, and that’s arguably the whole point. Make the chia pudding the night before and refrigerate it covered. If you’re planning breakfasts for several days, the pudding can also be divided among individual containers after it has set.

Just keep fresh fruit and crunchy toppings separate until you’re ready to eat. Granola has one job in this breakfast, and getting soggy isn’t it. What are the best toppings for chia pudding? Vizethann suggests peaches, blackberries and blueberries, but feel free to use any fruit you have on hand when you’re making it. Early September in Georgia gives you an especially nice changing of the guard: the last of summer’s peaches and berries can make way for pears, apples, figs or whatever looks best at the market. Then add texture. Vizethann reaches for granola, hemp seeds and raw cacao nibs. Toasted nuts, seeds or coconut would work, too. The chia pudding is creamy, and the fruit is soft, so something crunchy makes the bowl far more interesting.

“I also love to go crazy with the toppings, adding textures,” Vizethann said. That’s the kind of breakfast advice worth following. Suzanne Vizethann’s Chia Pudding Bowl with Seasonal Fruit Ingredients for the almond milk 1 cup whole almonds

2 cups filtered water, plus more for soaking Ingredients for the chia pudding 2 cups prepared almond milk

1/2 cup white chia seeds

1 fresh vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 teaspoons maple syrup or other sweetener of choice Instructions - Place the almonds in a bowl and add enough water to cover. Soak for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.