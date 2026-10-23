From the archives From the archives: A spooky no-bake treat for Halloween If you’ve got 30 minutes, you’ve got time to make peanut butter eyeballs. Share Peanut butter eyeballs are a spooky, no-bake recipe adapted from a 2007 Atlanta Journal-Constitution article. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 40 minutes ago

In 2007, a spooky — and ironic — recipe for peanut butter eyeballs was adapted and shared by Gale Gand, who got it from the American Association of Orthodontists. Similar to the buckeye candy from Ohio, peanut butter eyeballs have a peanut butter filling that is rolled into a ball and dipped into melted chocolate. The only difference is the eyeballs are fully dipped in melted white chocolate, rather than the buckeye’s characteristic partial dip in melted milk chocolate. Which is better — white chocolate chips or melting wafers? For peanut butter eyeballs, both white chocolate chips and melting wafers can achieve the same effect. I opted for melting candy wafers, which is different from the original 2007 recipe’s white chocolate chips. Melting wafers, or chocolate melts, enable you to skip the tempering process. You can reheat and keep dipping without worrying you’ll need to keep tempering once it cools and hardens.

Related Story From the archives: An easy, delicious banana bread recipe The original recipe photo for peanut butter eyeballs in 2007. Similar to the buckeye candy from Ohio, these sweet treats have a peanut butter filling that is rolled into a ball and dipped into melted chocolate. (Andy Sharp/AJC) What’s changed in this recipe since 2007 The original recipe included ¼ cup melted butter, added to the peanut butter. But after testing this recipe a couple of times, I noticed almost no difference whether I included butter or not. I have left the butter out of this recipe update, but if you find your peanut butter is on the dry side, you can add up to ¼ cup melted butter to the peanut butter for extra moisture. My first batch used two cups of powdered sugar, which is the amount the original recipe called for. I found that the eyeballs tasted a little too sweet, and reduced the powdered sugar to 1½ cups. The reduction in sugar did not make a difference in the texture. For a more realistic eyeball, I used candy eyeball sprinkles, which can be purchased at any grocery store.

Related Story From the archives: The return of the cheese ball An alternative for red food coloring Both the original and adapted recipes call for red food coloring for the bloodshot eyeball look. If you’re looking for a natural alternative, beet root powder can be used and can be purchased at most grocery stores or online. Adding dry powder directly to the candy melts can potentially make it seize up, so stir ¼ teaspoon of beet powder into 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil before adding a bit at a time to a small portion of melted chocolate reserved for color. Beet root powder will not create the vibrant red that artificial food coloring does; it will be pink and have a grainy texture.

How to store peanut butter eyeballs Place any uneaten eyeballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Both the original and adapted recipes call for red food coloring for the bloodshot eyeball look. If you’re looking for a natural alternative, beet root powder can be used. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Related Story From the archives: The easiest pot roast you’ll ever make Peanut Butter Eyeballs 36 servings Ingredients: 1 cup creamy peanut butter

1½ cups powdered sugar

1½ cups toasted rice cereal (like Rice Krispies)

10-ounce bag white melting wafers

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Red food coloring

Candy eyeball sprinkles Instructions: Place peanut butter in a large bowl, and gradually add powdered sugar until well combined. Mix in the cereal. Using your hands, form into balls the size of a large marble (about 1 inch) and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Reserve ¼ of the melts in a separate bowl. Melt remaining candy wafers per the package instructions. Dip the balls, one at a time, into the melted candy wafers, using a fork to roll them around so they are entirely coated. Remove and set on a wax paper-lined baking sheet. Chill for about 30 minutes or until firm. Heat reserved candy melts according to the package instructions until smooth. Add 1 to 2 drops of red food coloring to the bowl of candy melts and mix well to incorporate. When glossy, spoon mixture into a sandwich bag, pushing the mixture to the corner of the bag and twisting the top of the bag to remove any excess air. Cut a small hole in the corner of the bag. Take the eyeballs out of the fridge and squeeze the icing onto the balls, making squiggles from the top center. Put an eyeball sprinkle on the top of each ball. Place balls in individual mini muffin papers, if desired, and serve.