Food & Dining 5 Georgia hotels win Michelin Keys and more from the Atlanta dining scene Plus, the return of the Buttery and a deal on sushi for new moms. The Ember cabin is one of four cottage-style suites at Quercus, a Luxury Ranch in Meriwether County, seen on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Quercus in Gay, Georgia, was awarded the Best New Hotel Design 2026 by Tablet Hotels, praised for its distinctive blend of regenerative farming and 3,800 acres of forest and pasture. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Henri Hollis 1 hour ago Share

This week on the metro Atlanta dining scene, a group of hotels, including several that are home to acclaimed restaurants, received Michelin Keys; another new Italian restaurant, Cotto Modern Italian, opened in Vinings; chef and restaurateur announced the return of the Buttery; and more. A six-point buck loiters outside one of the suites at World of Quercus. Nov. 12, 2024 (Henri Hollis/AJC) Atlanta-area hotels win new Michelin Keys Five Georgia hotels, including four in the metro Atlanta area, won new Michelin Keys this week when the Michelin Guide unveiled its hotel selections Friday. Similar to the famed Michelin Stars awarded to restaurants, the tire maker’s hospitality guide gives one-, two- and three-key designations to hotels based on the evaluations of anonymous inspectors.

The new one-key hotels in town include Nobu Hotel Atlanta, The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta and the St. Regis Atlanta. Quercus, the luxury resort in nearby Gay, was awarded a key, and so was The Douglas in Savannah (which opened its new restaurant, Lester’s, this summer). These hotels join seven others in Georgia that have earned Michelin Keys since the program began in 2024. That list includes Hotel Bardo Savannah, Forth Hotel Atlanta, Hotel Clermont in Atlanta, Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, Stonehurst Place Atlanta, Bellwether House in Savannah and The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. The St. Regis Atlanta is home to the Michelin Star-winning restaurant Atlas, while Quercus features cooking from chef Ryan Smith, who previously won a Michelin Star at Staplehouse.

Staplehouse lost its star when Smith moved his chef’s tasting menu to Quercus’ restaurant, Uberto. There, he continues to cook at a comparable level, mostly using ingredients produced on the Quercus farm.

Loading... Two resorts in North Carolina near the Great Smoky Mountains earned the much rarer two-key designation: Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley and The Swag in Waynesville. Other two-key hotels in the Michelin Guide’s American South region include Blackberry Farm, The Hermitage Hotel and the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, all in Tennessee, as well as The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina. More information and a full directory of hotels can be found on the Michelin Guide’s website. A selection of sushi at Nakato. (Courtesy of Nakato Japanese Restaurant) Nakato launches free sushi delivery for new moms Already known for its multi-generational appeal, Nakato Japanese Restaurant began a special program this week to serve new mothers bringing the next generation of sushi-lovers into the world.

After nine months of avoiding raw fish, many new mothers crave sushi after they give birth — a phenomenon that has led to many special orders at Nakato, according to a news release. “Over the years, we’ve received so many requests from guests who have been dreaming about their favorite sushi rolls, sashimi and nigiri for nine very long months,” Nakato owner Sachi Nakato Takahara said in a press statement. “As soon as they deliver their precious bundle, their Nakato sushi order can’t be delivered fast enough.” In response, Nakato introduced its New Mama’s Sushi Delivery Package, which includes free delivery to any hospital within 10 miles of Nakato. Customers can order anything they like as long as they hit a $125 minimum, and the delivery requires a three-hour lead time. Orders may be placed on the Nakato website. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com Cotto Modern Italian has opened in the Vinings Jubilee development. The restaurant comes from the Fork U Concepts team. (Courtesy of Morgan Evans) Metro Atlanta restaurant openings & announcements

Cotto Modern Italian opened Thursday in the former Stockyard Burgers space in the Vinings Jubilee development. This is the second location of the restaurant in addition to its outpost in Gainesville. It comes from the Fork U Concepts team, which also operates eateries such as Taqueria Tsunami and Silla del Toro. The interiors were overhauled after Fork U closed its restaurant Stockyard Burgers in March, though the fireplace in the center of the restaurant remains intact. Cotto’s menu features northern and southern Italian food with a modern twist, chef Scott Kinsey said. Expect dishes like burrata, Caesar salad, lasagna Bolognese, gnocchi with shrimp, veal piccata and pizzas. 2850 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 678-310-1095, cottoitalian.com Southern Belle Chicken Co. is now open at Vela Park Food Works near Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood, chef and owner Joey Ward announced on social media this week. This is the second location of Ward’s fast-casual fried chicken restaurant; the first opened at The CTR, the downtown mixed-use development formerly known as CNN Center. 1881 2nd Ave., Decatur. southernbellechickenco.com

Fogon & Lions, the downtown Alpharetta tapas restaurant, will open a second location in Johns Creek, representatives shared on social media this week. The restaurant posted photos and video of team members in the space as it was under construction. As the AJC previously reported, the restaurant will open in the Medley development in Johns Creek, which is set to begin its first phase of openings later this year. 11650 Johns Creek Pkwy., Johns Creek. fogonandlions.com Paris Baguette’s newest location in Alpharetta opened on Wednesday. This location of the bakery chain will be operated by Layne Alkaasamani, a Brazil native who attended culinary school in Switzerland, according to a news release. 4119 Lake St., Alpharetta. parisbaguette.com Park Bench, a bar and music venue at the Battery Atlanta, will open a second location in Centennial Yards next year, according to a joint announcement this week. Park Bench will bring another nightlife option to the area, which is already home to Cosm Atlanta, the Irish Exit and the forthcoming Live Nation concert venue.