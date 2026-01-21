Developer of Medley in Johns Creek lands big name to develop luxury hotel

Toro Development Co. on Tuesday said Mainsail Lodging & Development will develop and manage the future 150-guest room hotel planned for Medley in Johns Creek. (Courtesy of Toro Development Co.)

Toro Development Co. on Tuesday said Mainsail Lodging & Development will develop and manage the future 150-guest room hotel. The hotel will rise within the 43-acre mixed-use development at Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road, which will help define the city center for the northern Fulton County suburb.

The developer behind the Medley live-work-play community in Johns Creek has named a well-respected partner for its planned luxury hotel.

Mainsail is known for Midtown’s Epicurean Atlanta hotel, the Trilith Guesthouse near Trilith Studios in Fayetteville and Macon’s Hotel Forty Five. The Medley hotel, which has not been named, is expected to open in 2028 and will ultimately feature a luxury boutique brand.

Medley is one of metro Atlanta’s most closely watched projects and is part of a broader vision to create a nearly 200-acre town center within Johns Creek. Medley is expected to open in late October and is expected to include more than 880 luxury apartments and townhomes, 164,000 square feet of space for retail, restaurants and entertainment-focused tenants and 110,000 square feet of “lifestyle” office space.

“Hospitality and five-star service are fundamental to our mission of creating a dynamic Third Place at Medley where people can come to do life together,” Mark Toro, Toro Development’s chief vision officer, said in a news release. “Bringing in a world-class partner like Mainsail ensures that our hotel will not only draw energy from the mixed-use environment, but also deliver a distinct hospitality experience for staycationers, business travelers and celebrators of special events.”

The future hotel will have its own signature restaurant, resort amenities and some 5,000 square feet of meeting spaces, the release said.