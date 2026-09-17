Food & Dining Linton Hopkins to open new Buckhead restaurant, plus the return of the Buttery Hopkins & Co. will debut bar and grill concept, Linton’s, alongside the return of popular bakery the Buttery. A rendering of Linton's, an American restaurant from Linton Hopkins set to open in Buckhead next year. (Courtesy of ASD SKY)

By Olivia Wakim 15 minutes ago Share

Linton and Gina Hopkins, the couple behind the restaurant group Hopkins & Co., will open a bar and grill called Linton’s in Buckhead next spring. Their popular bakery and food shop, the Buttery, will also return in a connected space after its closure two years ago. Linton’s and the Buttery will take over the former Brio Tuscan Grille space in Buckhead Center at 2964 Peachtree Road. Linton Hopkins, the James Beard Award-winning chef and co-owner of restaurants including Holeman & Finch, C. Ellet’s, Hop’s Chicken and H&F Burger, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his namesake restaurant will serve the food he enjoys eating.

This marks a return to Buckhead for the restaurant group. Hopkins & Co. opened its groundbreaking fine dining eatery, Restaurant Eugene, in 2004 in Buckhead, next door to the original location of Holeman & Finch. Restaurant Eugene closed in 2019, and that same year, they relocated Holeman & Finch to Colony Square. A rendering of the bar at Linton's, the forthcoming restaurant from Hopkins & Co. set to open in Buckhead. (Courtesy of ASD SKY) What to expect from Linton’s Linton’s was inspired by Hopkins’ fascination with the American bar and grill. During their first walk-through of the space, Linton said he and his wife were already bursting with ideas.

“So much of building our restaurants is built around what I love to cook,” Hopkins told the AJC in an exclusive interview.

The grill will be at the center of the menu, with charbroiled oysters; coal-roasted porchetta with Vidalia onion, lemon garlic relish and peanut and parsley salad; and heritage beef tenderloin with herb butter and roasted potatoes. Expect to see club sandwiches and chopped salads, the H&F cheeseburger, seafood, grilled meats and handmade pastas. The restaurant will also offer roasted chicken with potatoes and onions cooked in the drippings, and Hopkins said he inherited a pizza oven and decided to incorporate wood-fired pizzas. The beverage program will focus on classic cocktails like Hemingway daiquiris and paper planes, along with a wine list that highlights American, French and Italian selections. And for the finishing touch, there will be a rolling dessert cart stacked with confections from the Buttery, including cakes, little caramels and candies, chocolate mousse, peanut brittle and lemon meringue pie. While working on the concept for Linton’s, Hopkins said he spent time observing the goings-on around Buckhead to see “how people are living.” His answer is a neighborhood restaurant that’s equally suited for a rainy weekday lunch and a fall day dining al fresco on the patio with its two fireplaces. They hope to incorporate the idea of “a garden in the city, right on Peachtree,” Hopkins said.

A rendering of the outdoor dining area at Linton's in Buckhead. Linton Hopkins will open his namesake restaurant in 2027. (Courtesy of ASD SKY) The interior will be designed by mother-daughter duo Gina and Avery Hopkins in partnership with design firm ASD|SKY. They’ll pair the restaurant’s large, vaulted ceilings with a classic dining room set with white tablecloths and leather banquettes, plus a huge bar, Hopkins said. “You open the doors, and you hope people will come,” Hopkins said. “But I believe in these things we do — these very foods, the hospitality, the knowing how to welcome people, building community to where a family can walk in and feel quite comfortable.” Chef Linton Hopkins will reopen his popular cafe and bakery, the Buttery, in Buckhead. A rendering of the exterior of the Buttery. (Courtesy of ASD SKY) The return of the Buttery The Buttery will be connected to Linton’s but will have a separate facade and walk-up area with its own seating.

“I loved (the Buttery), and I’m a baker, and I love making pastry,” Hopkins said. “That’s probably been the biggest void professionally that I missed.” The Buttery opened in 2020 as a grab-and-go market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It gained a following for its baked goods, veggie plates and pantry items but closed in 2024. The Buttery will return to Buckhead with a coffee menu and a selection of pastries and baked goods. (Rendering courtesy of ASD SKY) Come spring 2027, the Buttery will return to Buckhead with a bounty of pastries, sweets and a variety of bread options. A window display will showcase shelves of pastry and bread with the return of beloved goods like Hopkins’ chocolate, butter and almond croissants, the ham & cheese croissant known as the Crunchy Gentleman, English muffins and tangzhong-style doughnuts with vanilla glaze. For savory options, expect to see chicken pot pies, soups and the rotisserie chicken from Linton’s available for takeout. There will also be soft serve ice cream.