Food & Dining NoriFish, Okiboru open at Ponce City Market, plus other Atlanta restaurant news Plus, a new chef at a Beltline-adjacent Italian restaurant and Pizza for Good. Sibling restaurants NoriFish and Okiboru will bring sushi and ramen back to Ponce City Market. (JETPVCK Media/Courtesy of NoriFish and Okiboru)

By Olivia Wakim and Henri Hollis 2 hours ago Share

NoriFish and Okiboru brought sushi and ramen back to Ponce City Market; a highly visible Italian restaurant got a new executive chef; Heritage Supper Club opened reservations online; and more of this week’s happenings on the metro Atlanta dining scene. A glass of wine complements a sushi roll at NoriFish. (JETPVCK Media/Courtesy of NoriFish and Okiboru) NoriFish and Okiboru open at PCM A large void in Ponce City Market’s central food hall was filled this week with Friday’s opening of NoriFish and Okiboru. The two new restaurants from chef and owner Sean Park have replaced Miso Ko, which opened in 2018, and Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori, which had been part of the food hall for a decade. The new location of NoriFish will be the restaurant’s third; Park opened the first high-end sushi spot in Sandy Springs in 2022, followed by a Buckhead outpost in 2025 — though the second location was recently listed for sale by the Schumacher Group, an Atlanta-based restaurant broker.

The menu will feature a selective list of hand rolls, sushi rolls and Japanese small plates, according to a news release. NoriFish will also serve cocktails, sake, wine and Japanese beers. Menu items at Okiboru. (JETPVCK Media/Courtesy of NoriFish and Okiboru) For Okiboru, which is co-owned by Park and Justin Lim, the Ponce City Market location will be its sixth. The Michelin Bib Gourmand winner can also be found in Sandy Springs, Seoul and New York City, where it has three separate restaurants. Okiboru serves traditional ramen and tsukemen, with collagen-rich broths and house-made noodles. Okiboru will have its own beverage menu, with cocktails, a variety of sake options and craft beers.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. norifishsushi.com; okiboru.com

New Indaco executive chef Nicholas Wilber comes from Charleston, South Carolina, the homebase of Indaco’s ownership group, Indigo Road Hospitality. (Courtesy of Indaco) Italian restaurant chef shuffle Indaco, the Old Fourth Ward Italian restaurant that overlooks the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, announced this week that Nicholas Wilber had taken over as executive chef. Wilber comes from Charleston, South Carolina, the homebase of Indaco’s ownership group, Indigo Road Hospitality. He was previously executive chef of the Post House Inn on Sullivan’s Island and worked for a design and hospitality company called Basic Projects. Indaco opened in Atlanta in late 2023 and hired longtime Atlanta chef Drew Van Leuvan to run the kitchen not long after. Van Leuvan has since moved to La Grotta, the nearly 50-year-old Italian fine dining restaurant in Buckhead, where he took over in January, according to Atlanta magazine. Wilber will continue to follow Indaco’s philosophy of cooking modern Italian food with locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to Atlanta, Indigo Road operates Indaco locations in Alys Beach, Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville and Nashville, with another on the way in West Palm Beach. The group’s other metro Atlanta restaurants include Colletta, Oak Steakhouse and O-Ku, as well as the forthcoming St. Alban’s Sporting Club. 725 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5183, indacorestaurant.com Other news of interest Metro Atlanta locations of Peace Love and Pizza have joined Pizza for Good, a new campaign from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation that unites pizzerias nationwide to fight against cancer, according to a news release. At eight locations of the pizza restaurant, customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 and Peace Love and Pizza will match those donations up to $4,300. Multiple locations. peaceloveandpizza.com Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has added several new food and beverage concepts since the summer began. The additions include Atlanta United FC Bar & Grill in Concourse A; a Starbucks location in Concourse C near Gate C30; Cava, a fast-casual Mediterranean chain in Concourse B near Gate B20; Half Moon Empanadas, a Latin-inspired empanada eatery in Concourse C; Nature’s Kitchen Fresh Café, a restaurant serving grab-and-go options in Concourse C; and Southern Farms Market featuring Antico Pizza in Concourse B.

Guests enjoy Amasa Mexican Kitchen in Alpharetta. (Mike O'Kelly/Courtesy of Amasa Mexican Kitchen) Restaurant openings Amasa Mexican Kitchen is now open in Alpharetta, the restaurant announced Friday. From TQM Hospitality, the team behind Chicheria Mexican Kitchen and Buena Vida Tapas Bar, Amasa is inspired by the food of Baja California and has a completely gluten-free menu. The new restaurant also has a rooftop bar, which will open Sept. 3. 15 Academy St., Alpharetta. 470-299-5596, amasamexican.com Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a health-focused restaurant chain, has opened a location in Dunwoody with smoothies and breakfast and lunch offerings. 5482 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. beyondjuiceryeatery.com/location/dunwoody El Jalisco has opened a stall in the Marietta Square Market food hall, according to a news release. The Mexican restaurant offers a menu with offerings like street tacos, quesabirria, fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, carne asada and guacamole. It offers a full-service bar with margaritas, cocktails and beer.

1497 Mount Zion Rd., Morrow. 678-618-1732, beyondbbqmorrow.com J. Alexander’s will open Monday in Peachtree City, according to a news release. It will be the restaurant chain’s fourth metro Atlanta location and its 41st across the country. The new J. Alexander’s will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, along with a Champagne christening — a tradition within the company that involves breaking a Champagne bottle and a Champagne toast. After the festivities, the restaurant will open to guests at 4 p.m. 100 Market Place Blvd., Peachtree City. 678-360-4607, jalexanders.com BOSK Coffee Wine and Tapas has opened in Southwest Atlanta, according to a Rough Draft report. It offers a coffee and tea menu and a variety of breakfast sandwiches, acai bowls, pastries and other brunch offerings. 510 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta. 404-228-1216, boskcafeandwine.com