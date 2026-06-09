Food & Dining New customers flock to metro Atlanta’s West African restaurants 1 / 10 Anita Safo, Reja Made, Tochi Ezeokonkwo and Leslie Jonah dine at Le Nouveau Maquis on Saturday, June 6, 2026 in Tucker. (Frankie Cole for the AJC)

By Sheeka Sanahori - For the AJC 2 hours ago Share

West African restaurant Le Nouveau Maquis has enjoyed a healthy customer base at its Stone Mountain location for years. During busy hours, diners regularly found the 30-seat dining room packed. But when the restaurant began offering buffet service late last year — allowing customers to eat heaps of jollof rice, grilled meats called suya and the grilled-fish and fermented-cassava dish known as attieke — an even larger turnout made the mother-daughter owners decide it was time to expand.

“For us, it’s more of an evolution,” said Christie Fabiola Agbale, who manages Le Nouveau Maquis with her mother, Fanta Agbodjan. They opened their second location in February in the Northlake Festival Shopping Center in Tucker. Christie Fabiola Agbale at Le Nouveau Maquis on Saturday, June 6, 2026 in Tucker, Ga. (Frankie Cole for the AJC) “Going from where people are barely able to sit … now we’re focusing more on being a full-service restaurant,” she said. Social media has been a large part of their growth strategy; they don’t offer their buffet service on a regular schedule. Customers must follow along on Instagram or TikTok to know when the $55 all-you-can-eat special occurs at their Tucker location.

Le Nouveau Maquis is one of several West African restaurants filling seats across metro Atlanta. Restaurants that were once sustained most by West Africans in search of comfort food from home are seeing interest from customers who didn’t grow up eating West African staples, but are enchanted by the culture, from egusi and fufu, to Afrobeats and the African Cup of Nations.

Debee with thieb rice and plantains at Le Nouveau Maquis on Saturday, June 6, 2026 in Tucker, Ga. (Frankie Cole for the AJC) Nancy Davordzi owns three Jamaican restaurants in the metro area, all called Fireside Jamaican. She’s originally from Ghana, but built her restaurant business cooking the cuisine of her husband’s home country. She says Atlantans are more familiar with Jamaican food, but has seen the growth in interest for West African dishes. When she recently opened her fourth establishment in the West End, called Tribe and Spice, she designed a Ghanaian-Jamaican fusion menu. It builds on the success of her existing restaurants and adds the Ghanaian dishes she grew up eating, allowing patrons to order jollof rice and jerk chicken all on one plate. Ike's Cafe & Grill opened its new location in Marietta in May. From left to right: Dr. Richard Druyeh, president of the Ghana Council of Georgia; Cheryl Richardson, Ward 1 councilwoman; Marcelina Kwarteng, founder of Ike’s Cafe & Grill; Mike Kwarteng, founder of Ike’s Cafe & Grill; Ama Serwah, founder of Ike’s Cafe & Grill; Ike Kwarteng, founder of Ike’s Cafe & Grill; Kwab Kwarteng, founder of Ike's Cafe & Grill; David Wilkerson, state representative for House District 38; Solomon Adesanya, state representative for House District 43; and Segun Adeyina, state representative for House District 110. (Courtesy of Ike's Cafe & Grill) Perhaps no local West African restaurant has seen more expansion than Ike’s Cafe and Grill. The flagship restaurant opened in 2013. In the early days, founders Mike and Kwab Kwarteng said that 90% of the Norcross restaurant’s customers were West African, but their customer base has expanded greatly, and now includes many people from other cultures. Once they learned some diners were driving 30-45 minutes to get to the Norcross location, they knew they needed to expand to other parts of the city.