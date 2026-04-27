5:30 Challenge Make weeknight sheet pan fish and chips This quick recipe uses frozen fish and potatoes, plus and lemon pepper seasoning for zesty heat and Atlanta flair. Quick Lemon Pepper Fish and Potatoes. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Classic British fish and chips are — in my mind — a meal best made by professionals. Deep-frying both the fish and potatoes, not to mention handling a wet batter for the fish, takes skill, time and the ability to dispose of a large vat of fryer oil. However, it’s easy to take the spirit of fish and chips and apply it to a far simpler weeknight method that’s adaptable to whatever spices and seasonings suit your mood (and are already in your pantry). Simply pull out a sheet pan.

Maximize your sheet pan’s potential with staggered cooking and smart oven settings Sheet pan meals are staples of any weeknight cooking repertoire, but they’re not always maximized to their full potential. It’s easy to overcrowd the pan, leading to steamed (rather than crisp) vegetables, or to overcook one element while undercooking another. So make sure you use the quantities this recipe suggests and stagger ingredient additions as needed. Start with the potatoes; they take the longest to cook. Once they’re sizzling, add the fish. The fish will cook through while the potatoes turn hot and crisp. A final cooking stage under the broiler ensures that the top of the fish is browned and crunchy and any excess potato liquid evaporates into the oven. How to thaw frozen fish quickly Don’t sleep on frozen fish. In addition to being affordable and convenient, thin white fish fillets are quick to thaw and even quicker to cook. I keep a large bag of fillets (usually tilapia or grouper) in the freezer at all times for healthy, last-minute meals that don’t require a special trip to a fishmonger. To thaw the frozen fish quickly, place the sealed fillets in a bowl of cold water, making sure they are fully submerged. Check on the fillets every 20 minutes; if they’re not thawed, change out the water and check again in 20 more minutes. If you’ve planned ahead, you can also thaw the fish in the refrigerator overnight.

Frozen preroasted potatoes save time and add flavor The frozen potato section of a grocery store’s freezer aisle is full of weeknight-friendly ingredients. A newer addition is preroasted potato pieces, which cook straight from the freezer and are ready to eat in about 20 minutes. These usually come packaged with a simple sauce that melts and coats the potatoes as they cook. For this recipe, choose the simplest blend you can find, such as Birds Eye Skillets Seasoned Red Potatoes, which are tossed in a garlic-butter sauce and perfectly complement the fish.