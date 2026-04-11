Exclusive Alpharetta lands new concept from the team behind Buena Vida Tapas, Chicheria The restaurant will launch with a fully gluten-free, seafood-forward menu and a tequila program this summer. Amasa will offer a seafood-forward menu with a tequila program. (Courtesy of TQM Hospitality)

By Savannah Sicurella 47 minutes ago Share

A Baja-inspired Mexican restaurant from the team behind Chicheria Mexican Kitchen and Eastside Beltline restaurant Buena Vida Tapas & Sol is coming to Alpharetta. Amasa Mexican Kitchen will open this summer at Alpharetta City Center, joining a host of other dining concepts at the mixed-use development. It will replace the space Jekyll Brewing vacated last summer.

RELATED Review: Buena Vida brings Spanish tapas to Eastside Beltline The restaurant will launch with a fully gluten-free, seafood-forward menu and a tequila program, as well as evening programming that will include live jazz, saxophone performances and Spanish singer-songwriters. A brunch buffet will also be offered on Sundays. Juan Sebastian Calle and Adam Berlin, the founders of TQM Hospitality, are behind the venture. This is the third restaurant under the company’s portfolio, though one of many launched by the two partners with other event and hospitality groups. The goal: To make diners feel as if they went on a mini vacation to the Baja California region, Calle told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an exclusive interview. Alpharetta is TQM’s first location outside of the Perimeter. TQM gravitated toward the area because of its tight-knit feel. Alpharetta is a place where people build routines and relationships around where they dine, which meshed well with the ethos of the company, Calle said. There’s also a high concentration of employers based in the area, which the restaurant can serve through corporate events.

“We invest a lot in our community ties,” Calle said. “We’re very excited to go into a community that seems to have that same passion.”

RELATED Chicheria MX Kitchen to open at The Works and more restaurant news from the week Amasa is a sister restaurant to Chicheria, so the menu will be “90% the same,” Calle said. Diners can expect dishes like tacos prepared with battered mahi mahi, chargrilled salmon with charred pineapple and chile morita salsa and coconut shrimp with sweet corn crema served on blue corn tortillas. House-made ice cream is also on the menu with fruit sourced from Central America. Selections from Amasa's forthcoming menu. (Courtesy of TQM Hospitality) Both Chicheria and Amasa serve what Calle dubs “conscious food” — scratch-made items using fresh, high-quality produce and seafood. “When you look at our plates, we use so many different fruits and vegetables and seafood, so you really see the whole color of the rainbow,” Calle said. The restaurant will have two floors and a rooftop deck. The first floor will have dedicated seating, a bar area and a family room separate from the bar, as well as private dining rooms for corporate events, birthday parties or other functions. The second floor is a dedicated tequila room.