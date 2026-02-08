Food & Dining

Chickpea brownies satisfy with fiber and flavor

Chickpeas add fiber and moisture to these rich, fudgy brownies. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
Chickpeas add fiber and moisture to these rich, fudgy brownies. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
35 minutes ago

High-fiber, wholesome and delicious brownies may sound too good to be true. But including pureed beans in the batter ensures moist, good and good-for-you brownies that satisfy a sweet tooth and promote gut health.

Fiber is mainly found in legumes, like beans, as well as in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. There are two types of fiber: Insoluble fiber passes through the digestive system, acting like a “broom” in the gut, which keeps you regular. Soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance that slows down digestion. The two work in tandem to enhance meal satisfaction, aid in weight management and support general health.

A trio of high-fiber ingredients with both types of fiber transforms decadence into a delicious dietary win. Chickpeas provide 12.5 grams of dietary fiber per cup; almond flour is higher in fiber, heart-healthy fat and protein and is lower in carbohydrates than wheat flour and flax is a nutrient-dense superfood. Packed with fiber and two types of chocolate, these rich, fudgy brownies are a wholesome, healthful chocolate-lover’s dream.

Dark Chocolate Chickpea Brownies

Almond flour does not contain gluten, a protein that acts as a binding agent in baked goods. It cannot be universally substituted for wheat flour, but it works exceptionally well in these rich, fudgy gluten-free brownies.

  1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush an 8-by-8-inch square pan with extra virgin olive oil. Line the pan with a rectangular piece of parchment paper, letting the excess hang over the opposite sides by 2 to 3 inches. (This creates a sling, allowing easy removal of the cooked brownies from the pan.) Brush the parchment paper with oil.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the water and flaxseed meal. Stir and set aside to hydrate and thicken.
  3. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, chickpeas, tahini, brown sugar and vanilla. Puree until smooth and very well-blended, about 3 minutes.
  4. Add the almond flour, cocoa powder, espresso powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Continue to process until smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary with a rubber spatula.
  5. Add 1/4 cup chocolate chips and pulse to combine. (The batter will be thick.) Using the back of a wet spoon, spread the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top.
  6. Bake until set, about 30 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool slightly. When warm, not hot, lift the brownies from the pan using the parchment paper. Let brownies cool until no longer warm, then, using a utility knife, slice and serve. The brownies will keep up to 3 days wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight container.

Serves 9.

Per brownie: 280 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 8 grams protein, 35 grams carbohydrates, 19 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 225 milligrams sodium.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Southern Farms Market

New restaurants coming to Atlanta airport and more from the metro dining scene

8 easy Puerto Rican recipes for your Bad Bunny Super Bowl party

Tango dancing, truffle rolling and more Valentine’s Day events in metro Atlanta

Keep Reading

Build a Super Bowl spread for under $100 with these recipes

Companies can now claim 'no artificial colors' if they add plant-based color to food

Dermatologists recommend this one home upgrade for dry winter skin

Featured

The remains of Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang depart following a celebration of life ceremony at 12Stone Church on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Lawrenceville. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Gwinnett honors officer killed in the line of duty

OPINION

Are you a Bad Bunny or a Kid Rock American? In U.S., be free to choose.

Wildman’s sister gets Civil War shop, ending fight over late owner’s estate