Chickpea brownies satisfy with fiber and flavor

Chickpeas add fiber and moisture to these rich, fudgy brownies. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
35 minutes ago
High-fiber, wholesome and delicious brownies may sound too good to be true. But including pureed beans in the batter ensures moist, good and good-for-you brownies that satisfy a sweet tooth and promote gut health.
Fiber is mainly found in legumes, like beans, as well as in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. There are two types of fiber: Insoluble fiber passes through the digestive system, acting like a “broom” in the gut, which keeps you regular.Soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance that slows down digestion. The two work in tandem to enhance meal satisfaction, aid in weight management and support general health.
A trio of high-fiber ingredients with both types of fibertransforms decadence into a delicious dietary win. Chickpeas provide 12.5 grams of dietary fiber per cup; almond flour is higher in fiber, heart-healthy fat and protein and is lower in carbohydrates than wheat flour and flax is a nutrient-dense superfood. Packed with fiber and two types of chocolate, these rich, fudgy brownies are a wholesome, healthful chocolate-lover’s dream.
Dark Chocolate Chickpea Brownies
Almond flour does not contain gluten, a protein that acts as a binding agent in baked goods. It cannot be universally substituted for wheat flour, but it works exceptionally well in these rich, fudgy gluten-freebrownies.
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan
3 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon flaxseed meal, preferably golden
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup tahini
1/2 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 cup almond flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1 tablespoon instant espresso powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, divided
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush an 8-by-8-inch square pan with extra virgin olive oil. Line the pan with a rectangular piece of parchment paper, letting the excess hang over the opposite sides by 2 to 3 inches. (This creates a sling, allowing easy removal of the cooked brownies from the pan.) Brush the parchment paper with oil.
In a small bowl, combine the water and flaxseed meal. Stir and set aside to hydrate and thicken.
In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, chickpeas, tahini, brownsugar and vanilla. Puree until smooth and very well-blended, about 3 minutes.
Add the almond flour, cocoa powder, espresso powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Continue to process until smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary with a rubber spatula.
Add 1/4 cup chocolatechips and pulse to combine. (The batter will be thick.) Using the back of a wet spoon, spread the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top.
Bake until set, about 30 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool slightly. When warm, not hot, lift the brownies from the pan using the parchment paper. Let brownies cool until no longer warm, then, using a utility knife, slice and serve. The brownies will keep up to 3 days wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight container.
Serves 9.
Per brownie: 280 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 8 grams protein, 35 grams carbohydrates, 19 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 225 milligrams sodium.