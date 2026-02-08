Chickpea brownies satisfy with fiber and flavor

High-fiber, wholesome and delicious brownies may sound too good to be true. But including pureed beans in the batter ensures moist, good and good-for-you brownies that satisfy a sweet tooth and promote gut health.

Fiber is mainly found in legumes, like beans, as well as in fruits, vegetables and whole grains. There are two types of fiber: Insoluble fiber passes through the digestive system, acting like a “broom” in the gut, which keeps you regular. Soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance that slows down digestion. The two work in tandem to enhance meal satisfaction, aid in weight management and support general health.