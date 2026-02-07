8 easy Puerto Rican recipes for your Bad Bunny Super Bowl party

If you’re throwing a party for Benito Bowl, these Puerto Rican chefs have gameday snacks and cocktail recipes for you.

Puerto Rican food was made for the Super Bowl. It’s chock-full of bold tropical flavors, meant to be passed around and devoured while you’re half-watching the game impatiently waiting for Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

That’s exactly what inspired Karen Garnik, CEO of San Juan’s Global Vision Marketing and Communications, to put together an all-star lineup of Puerto Rico’s most celebrated culinary minds. The goal was to create a digital recipe collection that brings the island straight to your table. The result is a collection titled “Super Bowl Con Sabor Boricua,” or Super Bowl with the Flavors of Puerto Rico.

“Each recipe is easy to make, fun and rooted in Puerto Rican cuisine,” Garnik said. “We thought it would be a great way to have fun with this historic moment, celebrating the island and Benito on the most important stage in the world.”

Edam Cheese Churros with Guava Rum Sauce, created by chef Nasha Fondeur. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)

The collection was created by James Beard-recognized Puerto Rican chefs and mixologists. The recipes are intentionally approachable. They’re perfect for curious home cooks looking to explore the flavors of Puerto Rico or for Boricuas in the diaspora that want a little taste of home without overthinking it. The idea is simple: Take familiar game day foods and show how tropical ingredients can transform them into dishes everyone will be talking about.