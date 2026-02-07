Puerto Rican food was made for the Super Bowl. It’s chock-full of bold tropical flavors, meant to be passed around and devoured while you’re half-watching the game impatiently waiting for Bad Bunny’s halftime show.
8 easy Puerto Rican recipes for your Bad Bunny Super Bowl party
That’s exactly what inspired Karen Garnik, CEO of San Juan’s Global Vision Marketing and Communications, to put together an all-star lineup of Puerto Rico’s most celebrated culinary minds. The goal was to create a digital recipe collection that brings the island straight to your table. The result is a collection titled “Super Bowl Con Sabor Boricua,” or Super Bowl with the Flavors of Puerto Rico.
“Each recipe is easy to make, fun and rooted in Puerto Rican cuisine,” Garnik said. “We thought it would be a great way to have fun with this historic moment, celebrating the island and Benito on the most important stage in the world.”
The collection was created by James Beard-recognized Puerto Rican chefs and mixologists. The recipes are intentionally approachable. They’re perfect for curious home cooks looking to explore the flavors of Puerto Rico or for Boricuas in the diaspora that want a little taste of home without overthinking it. The idea is simple: Take familiar game day foods and show how tropical ingredients can transform them into dishes everyone will be talking about.
There are crispy fried plantain tostones with sofrito from James Beard Award-winner Natalia Vallejo, along with classic pizza empanadillas, wings in a guava beer sauce and even a champeta cocktail recipe from Leslie Cofresi, the mastermind behind La Factoria, one of the North America’s 50 best bars.
Xavier Pacheco, a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef south, created a playful chili dog recipe that incorporates savory Puerto Rican longaniza sausage as a topping.
For the restaurateur, the project is also about invitation. Pacheco sees the recipes as a way to welcome people in and showcase to continental Americans that Boricuas are also American.
“We want to show that we are just as intelligent and talented as everyone else, and keep empowering Puerto Rican cuisine,” Pacheco said. “I’m so proud to be toe to toe on this project with some of Puerto Rico’s biggest chefs. To display our culture makes us all so proud. We are opening the way, and we will keep opening the way.”
Click on one of the recipes below, turn the music up and consider this your official invitation to embrace Puerto Rican flavors for Benito Bowl 2026.
Recipes from Super Bowl Con Sabor Boricua
Unforgettable Guava Wings from chef Raul Correa
Edam Cheese Churros from chef Nasha Fondeur
Loaded Fries from chef Carlos Portela
Crispy Fried Plantains with Sofrito from chef Natalia Vallejo
Pizza Empanadilla from chef Rene Marichal
Longaniza Chili Dog from chef Xavier Pacheco
Champeta Cocktail from mixologist Leslie Cofresi
Paloma Savanera from mixologist Natasha Sofia