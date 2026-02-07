Food & Dining

8 easy Puerto Rican recipes for your Bad Bunny Super Bowl party

If you’re throwing a party for Benito Bowl, these Puerto Rican chefs have gameday snacks and cocktail recipes for you.
Pizza Empanadillas are a school lunch classic in Puerto Rico. This recipe was created by James Beard-nominated chef Rene Marichal.
Pizza Empanadillas are a school lunch classic in Puerto Rico. This recipe was created by James Beard-nominated chef Rene Marichal.
By
12 hours ago

Puerto Rican food was made for the Super Bowl. It’s chock-full of bold tropical flavors, meant to be passed around and devoured while you’re half-watching the game impatiently waiting for Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

Chicken wings basted in a tangy guava beer sauce. Recipe by chef Raúl Correa. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)
Chicken wings basted in a tangy guava beer sauce. Recipe by chef Raúl Correa. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)

That’s exactly what inspired Karen Garnik, CEO of San Juan’s Global Vision Marketing and Communications, to put together an all-star lineup of Puerto Rico’s most celebrated culinary minds. The goal was to create a digital recipe collection that brings the island straight to your table. The result is a collection titled “Super Bowl Con Sabor Boricua,” or Super Bowl with the Flavors of Puerto Rico.

“Each recipe is easy to make, fun and rooted in Puerto Rican cuisine,” Garnik said. “We thought it would be a great way to have fun with this historic moment, celebrating the island and Benito on the most important stage in the world.”

Edam Cheese Churros with Guava Rum Sauce, created by chef Nasha Fondeur. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)
Edam Cheese Churros with Guava Rum Sauce, created by chef Nasha Fondeur. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)

The collection was created by James Beard-recognized Puerto Rican chefs and mixologists. The recipes are intentionally approachable. They’re perfect for curious home cooks looking to explore the flavors of Puerto Rico or for Boricuas in the diaspora that want a little taste of home without overthinking it. The idea is simple: Take familiar game day foods and show how tropical ingredients can transform them into dishes everyone will be talking about.

Crispy Fried Plantains Tostones with Sofrito were created by Natalia Vallejo, the first Puerto Rican chef to win the James Beard Award for best chef south. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)
Crispy Fried Plantains Tostones with Sofrito were created by Natalia Vallejo, the first Puerto Rican chef to win the James Beard Award for best chef south. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)

There are crispy fried plantain tostones with sofrito from James Beard Award-winner Natalia Vallejo, along with classic pizza empanadillas, wings in a guava beer sauce and even a champeta cocktail recipe from Leslie Cofresi, the mastermind behind La Factoria, one of the North America’s 50 best bars.

The Champeta cocktail is a classic from San Juan, Puerto Rico's La Factoria, one of North America's 50 best bars. The recipe was created by mixologist Leslie Cofresí. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)
The Champeta cocktail is a classic from San Juan, Puerto Rico's La Factoria, one of North America's 50 best bars. The recipe was created by mixologist Leslie Cofresí. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)

Xavier Pacheco, a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef south, created a playful chili dog recipe that incorporates savory Puerto Rican longaniza sausage as a topping.

For the restaurateur, the project is also about invitation. Pacheco sees the recipes as a way to welcome people in and showcase to continental Americans that Boricuas are also American.

James Beard nominated chef Xavier Pacheco makes his Longaniza Chili Dogs. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)
James Beard nominated chef Xavier Pacheco makes his Longaniza Chili Dogs. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)

“We want to show that we are just as intelligent and talented as everyone else, and keep empowering Puerto Rican cuisine,” Pacheco said. “I’m so proud to be toe to toe on this project with some of Puerto Rico’s biggest chefs. To display our culture makes us all so proud. We are opening the way, and we will keep opening the way.”

Click on one of the recipes below, turn the music up and consider this your official invitation to embrace Puerto Rican flavors for Benito Bowl 2026.

Longaniza Chili Dogs were created by James Beard nominated chef Xavier Pacheco. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)
Longaniza Chili Dogs were created by James Beard nominated chef Xavier Pacheco. (Courtesy of Rafael N. Ruiz Mederos)

Recipes from Super Bowl Con Sabor Boricua

Unforgettable Guava Wings from chef Raul Correa

Edam Cheese Churros from chef Nasha Fondeur

Loaded Fries from chef Carlos Portela

Crispy Fried Plantains with Sofrito from chef Natalia Vallejo

Pizza Empanadilla from chef Rene Marichal

Longaniza Chili Dog from chef Xavier Pacheco

Champeta Cocktail from mixologist Leslie Cofresi

Paloma Savanera from mixologist Natasha Sofia

About the Author

Monti Carlo is the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Senior Editor of Food & Dining and a Telly Award-winning TV host, cookbook author and special events chef. She covers culinary culture, spotlighting the communities redefining Southern food today. Her cookbook, Spanglish, a loveletter to bicultural Puerto Rican cooking, publishes May 19, 2026.

More Stories

The Latest

Cupid's Cove

Tango dancing, truffle rolling and more Valentine’s Day events in metro Atlanta

Why a local chef says the Super Bowl is ‘time to be more Puerto Rican than ever’

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Beautiful Lo Kee has just enough depth to be interesting

Keep Reading

Snack like a pro on Super Bowl Sunday with Panko-crusted chicken strips and game-changing sauce

Popular Filipino restaurant moving, and more from the Atlanta dining scene

Why a local chef says the Super Bowl is ‘time to be more Puerto Rican than ever’

Featured

Stewart Detention Center

Federal judge in Georgia calls out ICE for continuing to deny bond hearings

College Park officials conducted ‘shakedown’ of apartment owner, suit says

Office tower, apartments proposed for Church at Wieuca property