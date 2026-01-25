From the Menu... There’s a lot to love about Old Vinings Inn’s TV-themed cocktail

The I Love Lucy caught our eye on the cocktail menu at Old Vinings Inn. It was perfect for spring and quickly became our go-to for any occasion. If it ever went off the menu, we’d love to be able to make it at home. Thanks for getting the recipe.

Lee Schulman, owner of Old Vinings Inn, was happy to share this recipe, which came from Traci Green of Savannah Distributing beverage company. “Our I Love Lucy cocktail has a catchy name to go with its bright pink color and is actually named after a former occupant of the historic building we’ve called home for the past 25 years.

“We added this cocktail to our list in late spring 2025 and its fresh flavors and balance made it an instant hit that continues to be enjoyed by our guests through the colder seasons.”

The restaurant uses Sallie’s Strawberry + Basil Simple Syrup sourced from Savannah Distributing, but Schulman provided a syrup recipe so readers could make it at home.

Old Vinings Inn’s I Love Lucy