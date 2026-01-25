There’s a lot to love about Old Vinings Inn’s TV-themed cocktail
Old Vining Inn’s I Love Lucy. (Courtesy of Old Vinings Inn/Tracy Lynn)
By C.W. Cameron for the AJC
30 minutes ago
The I Love Lucy caught our eye on the cocktail menu at Old Vinings Inn. It was perfect for spring and quickly became our go-to for any occasion. If it ever went off the menu, we’d love to be able to make it at home. Thanks for getting the recipe.
— Jackson Rich, Atlanta
Lee Schulman, owner of Old Vinings Inn, was happy to share this recipe, which came from Traci Green of Savannah Distributing beverage company. “Our I Love Lucy cocktail has a catchy name to go with its bright pink color and is actually named after a former occupant of the historic building we’ve called home for the past 25 years.
“We added this cocktail to our list in late spring 2025 and its fresh flavors and balance made it an instant hit that continues to be enjoyed by our guests through the colder seasons.”
The restaurant uses Sallie’s Strawberry + Basil Simple Syrup sourced from Savannah Distributing, but Schulman provided a syrup recipe so readers could make it at home.
In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, strawberry-basil syrup, lime juice and ginger liqueur. Add ice and shake vigorously.
Strain into a coupe, add a splash of soda water and garnish with lime wheel.
Serves 1.
Per serving: 142 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.
Strawberry-Basil Syrup
Use any extra syrup to sweeten lemonade or mix with sparkling water. The strained strawberries can be spooned over ice cream or sorbet or mixed into a fresh citrus salad.
2 cups chopped fresh strawberries
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
12 fresh basil leaves
In a medium saucepan, combine strawberries, sugar and water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower heat so mixture simmers. Cook, uncovered, 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in basil. Cover saucepan and allow mixture to cool to room temperature.
Discard basil. Using a fine mesh strainer, strain mixture into a medium bowl. Save strawberries for another use.
Transfer syrup to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two weeks.
Makes generous 1 1/2 cups (12 ounces).
Per 3/4 ounce: 40 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, trace sodium.
From the menu of ... Old Vinings Inn, 3011 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. 770-438-2282, oldviningsinn.net.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.