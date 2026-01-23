Inspire Atlanta Refuge Coffee expands its welcome to the world Online coffee purchases support jobs and training for refugees and new immigrants. Refuge Coffee Co., based in Clarkston, has been a welcoming spot for refugees and new immigrants in the community. The nonprofit helps newcomers with jobs and mentoring. Refuge is now selling bags of coffee online to expand its brand and help more people. (Photo courtesy of Refuge Coffee Co.)

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC 55 minutes ago link copied

Refuge Coffee Co. prides itself on providing more than a good-tasting cup of coffee in a friendly environment. Every cup sold also helps the Clarkston-based nonprofit fulfill its mission to provide competitive-wage jobs, job training, and mentoring to resettled refugees and other new immigrants.

After more than a decade in business, Refuge is now offering its popular Welcome Blend for online purchases. Refuge Coffee in Clarkston is a welcoming place for refugees to relax and meet with friends. Refuge helps provide job training and mentoring to resettled refugees and other immigrants. (Photo by Sean Sheridan) Director of development Hung Truong said online sales will allow the organization to expand its brand outside of metro Atlanta, where it operates three storefront coffee shops and a catering barista service. “We have people from our community who have moved outside of Clarkston but wanted to be able to share Refuge coffee with their friends and neighbors,” Truong said.

Through online sales, “we’ll be able to help more refugees and their families,” he added.

Bags of whole bean or ground coffee, as well as coffee subscriptions, can be purchased through the company’s website. Founder Kitti Murray started Refuge in 2015 by selling coffee from a truck. It was a way for her and her husband, Bill Murray (no relation to the actor), to get to know their international neighbors who had resettled in Clarkston. Clarkston is known as “the most diverse square mile in America” by city leaders who celebrate its multicultural identity. For 40 years, the city has been a federal resettlement area for those fleeing war or persecution. For 40 years, Clarkston has been the first American home to thousands of refugees and new immigrants. Refuge Coffee Co. was started by Kitti Murray as a way for her and her husband, Bill Murray, to meet their international neighbors. (Photo courtesy of Refuge Coffee Co.) The Murrays discovered that many of these newcomers had trouble finding work, so they used the coffee business to provide jobs and training as baristas.

More than 10 years in, the nonprofit continues to exclusively hire refugees or new immigrants as baristas. In addition to job training, employees are offered English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes and continuing education through Georgia Perimeter Technical College. “It’s not just about giving them jobs, but we walk with them,” Truong said, “which in the life of a refugee and in their assimilation, there’s constant crisis and chaos.” Truong knows that journey; his parents were Vietnamese refugees in the 1970s. His father started a church on the south side of Atlanta and helped other refugee families who were resettling in the metro area. Truong said that, throughout his childhood, his family shared their home with other refugee families, and they often pulled mattresses out of the garage for families to sleep on the floor.

With that background, Truong said he shares the Refuge vision of providing a “worldwide welcome” to newcomers from different nationalities and helping them to assimilate. The nonprofit hosts fundraisers to support its mission and partners with other refugee organizations in Clarkston. Last year, Refuge Coffee supported refugee-owned businesses at markets and pop-up events, participated in a job fair for new immigrants and helped to supply free children’s books representing other cultures. At the nonprofit’s annual Refuge 5K in Clarkston, almost $10,000 in free registration fees were donated to immigrants. Refugee and health organizations provided education and support during the event. The Refuge 5K is an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit and fun event for the Clarkston community. Refuge gave away almost $10,000 in free registration fees to people in the community, and refugee and health organizations provided education and support on race day. (Photo courtesy of Rufuge Coffee Co.)