Southern cheese straws get a better-for-you makeover

Cheese straws are a popular nibble at holiday gatherings. There are two types of cheese straws: a French version made of puff pastry shaped into long, twisted strips, and the Southern version, like this one, which is a savory shortbread. Southern cheese straws are typically piped through a cookie press into textured wafers or short rods. This good and good-for-you version is a slice-and-bake adaptation of my family’s recipe, no cookie press required.

To improve the nutrition, I use whole grain golden wheat flour — which offers more fiber and protein than all-purpose flour, and is lighter in color and has a milder flavor than regular whole wheat. To cut the fat, this recipe uses equal parts reduced-fat and full-fat cheddar cheese. Reduced-fat cheeses don’t blend as easily because of thickeners and stabilizers that replace the fat and are often lacking in flavor. This split allows for greater meltability and trims some of the fat at the same time, making for a happy, healthier holiday dish.