Check out these 3 red wine blends for the holiday season

It is also the season for entertaining and pleasing a crowd with varied palates. Though the modern American drinking world tends to prioritize wines with a single grape variety, it is handy to know your way around blended grape wines. Wines with various grape varieties are traditional in parts of France, but are gaining traction in other parts of the world. Pulling out a wine that is greater than the sum of its part can create harmonious balance, and impress your guests with varied tastes.

Bordeaux is one of the most iconic names in the canon of blended wine. This region in the west of France is built on a belief in the power of blends. Cabernet sauvignon and merlot tend to dominate, depending on which side of the river the vines are planted, and cabernet franc, malbec, and petit verdot generally play minor roles. For this holiday red roundup, we had to include a classic Bordeaux, but also wanted to highlight a couple of Bordeaux-influenced wines from here in North America.

Château Peybonhomme Les Tours Côtes de Blaye Bordeaux

Juicy, herbal and classic, this Bordeaux is from a 6th-generation family estate near Blaye on the Right Bank, not far from the Gironde river estuary. In this part of Bordeaux, merlot reigns supreme, so it is not surprising that this is a fragrant blend of mostly merlot, with enough cabernet franc and malbec to add structure and complexity. They have farmed with biodynamic and organic methods since 2000, making it even more impressive that this bottle remains priced below $30.

Pionero Cosecha Selecta

The Palafox winery, named in honor of family patriarch Aldo César Palafox, was founded in 2009, though the family winemaking history dates back to the late 19th century. Winemaker Lulú Martinez Ojeda has been with Palafox since 2016; originally from Ensenada, she studied and worked in Bordeaux for over a decade before returning to Mexico. A completely non-traditional blend of mostly tempranillo with merlot and cabernet sauvignon rounds out this plush yet savory wine. Blackberry and black cherry fruit mingle with warm baking spices, a perfect holiday red for under $25.

Ashes & Diamonds Rouge No. 6

Though a relative Napa Valley newcomer, Ashes & Diamonds brings a dynamic team of veteran winemakers to their project, with the mission of showcasing the restraint and elegance reminiscent of classic California winemaking. For this plush cabernet sauvignon-dominant Bordeaux blend, the winery’s leader of regenerative farming Steve Matthiasson leans into his signature style (think lower alcohol and freshness). The Rouge No. 6 is not only a blend of grapes but also vintages; this combination of older and newer wines yields a wine that is more approachable at the time of purchase, eliminating the need for extended aging. While this wine is on the pricier side at around $60, it makes for an exceptional gift for the wine lover in your life or a stunning addition to the holiday table.