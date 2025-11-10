Food & Dining These metro Atlanta restaurants are offering Veterans Day specials Military ID is required for most deals. Whataburger will offer a Veterans Day special every Tuesday through December. (Courtesy)

Veterans Day is Tuesday, a day for honoring past and present U.S. military members. Parades and celebrations took place around Atlanta over the weekend, but many restaurants will show their appreciation Nov. 11 by offering discounts and deals for those who are serving or have served. Here is a running list of deals to take advantage of this Veterans Day.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Head to this restaurant for a free All-American burger with cheese and a classic side from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Veterans Day. The offer is valid for all dine-in customers, including both veterans and active-duty service members. Guests must show a valid military ID or proof of service. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple Locations. baddaddysburgerbar.com Cattle Shed Wine and Steak Bar in Alpharetta will offer a special discount for Veterans Day. (Chris Hunt for the AJC 2021)

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

Veterans can receive 25% off on their meal at this Alpharetta steakhouse. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-559-8749 California Pizza Kitchen Veterans and active-duty service members can head to any California Pizza Kitchen to receive a free entree and beverage from a special menu when dining in at the restaurant. Guests can also get a “buy one, get one” card redeemable for a pizza, pasta or salad on a future visit between Wednesday and Nov. 25. A valid military ID must be presented. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple locations. cpk.com/veteransday

Casa Nuova Retired and active-duty military will receive a free appetizer with any entree purchase when dining in. 4-9 p.m. Tuesday. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com Chipotle Veterans and active-duty military members who bring a valid military ID can get a second entree for free with the purchase of one at all Chipotle locations.

4-8 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple locations. chipotle.com Flight Club Atlanta Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary food item up to $20 in value with the purchase of a gaming experience at Flight Club. 4-11 p.m. Tuesday. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-301-8003, flightclubdartsusa.com Golden Corral

All active-duty and retired military personnel can enjoy a free buffet meal with a beverage starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The free meal is for dine-in only and doesn't extend to family members. 4-9 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple locations. goldencorral.com Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern Veterans can receive 25% off on their meal at all locations of this restaurant. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple locations. hobnobatlanta.com

Joey D’s Oak Room & New York Prime U.S. veterans and active-duty members of the armed forces can head to New York Prime in Buckhead or Joey D’s Oak Room in Dunwoody to receive a half-price entree from the menu on Veterans Day. Diners just need to show a military I.D. 4-10 p.m. Tuesday. New York Prime. 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday. Joey D’s Oak Room. 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-512-7063, joeydsoakroom.com Johnny’s Hideaway

All active and retired military members with proper ID will receive a complimentary cocktail. 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday. 3771 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-8026, johnnyshideaway.com Pochino's Italy This Italian restaurant in Kennesaw will give retired and active U.S. military members 25% off the full bill with a valid military ID. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday. 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. pochinoitaly.com

Taco Mac Past and present members of the U.S. military can enjoy a free six-count of Taco Mac wings. Tuesday. Multiple locations. tacomac.com The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Veterans who dine in can receive 25% off on all gyros and gyro combo meals.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday. 3155 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. 678-502-7779, thegreatgreekgrill.com/atlanta-ga-cumberland Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours will offer a special lunch for Veterans Day. (Henri Hollis for the AJC 2018) Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours Chef Deborah VanTrece will close Twisted Soul to the public for a free lunch for veterans, active duty military members, government employees affected by the shutdown and their families. Guests can make a reservation on Resy and bring a valid military or government-issued ID that confirms their service or employment. The lunch will include a menu featuring options such as Creole salmon, buttermilk fried chicken breast or grilled hanger steak. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday. 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulatl.com

Two Urban Licks Veterans and active-duty service members who show a valid military ID can receive 10% of their meal. 5-10 p.m. Tuesday. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com Whataburger Head to any Whataburger location every Tuesday through Dec. 30 for a free taquito in-store during breakfast hours. To redeem the offer, present a military or veterans ID, or other proof of service when ordering at the counter.