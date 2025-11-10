These metro Atlanta restaurants are offering Veterans Day specials

Veterans Day is Tuesday, a day for honoring past and present U.S. military members. Parades and celebrations took place around Atlanta over the weekend, but many restaurants will show their appreciation Nov. 11 by offering discounts and deals for those who are serving or have served.
Here is a running list of deals to take advantage of this Veterans Day.
Head to this restaurant for a free All-American burger with cheese and a classic side from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Veterans Day. The offer is valid for all dine-in customers, including both veterans and active-duty service members. Guests must show a valid military ID or proof of service.
Veterans and active-duty service members can head to any California Pizza Kitchen to receive a free entree and beverage from a special menu when dining in at the restaurant. Guests can also get a “buy one, get one” card redeemable for a pizza, pasta or salad on a future visit between Wednesday and Nov. 25. A valid military ID must be presented.
U.S. veterans and active-duty members of the armed forces can head to New York Prime in Buckhead or Joey D’s Oak Room in Dunwoody to receive a half-price entree from the menu on Veterans Day. Diners just need to show a military I.D.
4-10 p.m. Tuesday. New York Prime. 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com.
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours will offer a special lunch for Veterans Day. (Henri Hollis for the AJC 2018)
Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours
Chef Deborah VanTrece will close Twisted Soul to the public for a free lunch for veterans, active duty military members, government employees affected by the shutdown and their families. Guests can make a reservation on Resy and bring a valid military or government-issued ID that confirms their service or employment. The lunch will include a menu featuring options such as Creole salmon, buttermilk fried chicken breast or grilled hanger steak.
Head to any Whataburger location every Tuesday through Dec. 30 for a free taquito in-store during breakfast hours. To redeem the offer, present a military or veterans ID, or other proof of service when ordering at the counter.
11 p.m.-11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30. Multiple locations. whataburger.com
Your 3rd Spot
Active and retired military members can enjoy a game night at Your 3rd Spot with a $3 entry fee and experience passes, good for up to three hours of unlimited access with a valid military ID.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.