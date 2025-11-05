Meehan’s chopped salad delivers unforgettable flavor

I had the chopped salad at Meehan’s in Atlanta recently and can’t stop thinking about it. This was absolutely the best chopped salad ever. I know the menu lists the ingredients, but there’s more to it. Will they share the recipe?

— Diane Kostelnik, Dallas

This chopped salad has been on Meehan’s menu for the past six years. Phil Roness, managing partner of the Meehan’s in Vinings, came up with the idea for the salad — which has been modified over the years by different chefs.

Readers can add fresh cilantro or mint if they wish, and might want to pair the salad with grilled chicken, shrimp or smoked tofu.

I had the chopped salad at Meehan’s in Atlanta recently and can’t stop thinking about it. This was absolutely the best chopped salad ever. I know the menu lists the ingredients, but there’s more to it. Will they share the recipe?

— Diane Kostelnik, Dallas

This chopped salad has been on Meehan’s menu for the past six years. Phil Roness, managing partner of the Meehan’s in Vinings, came up with the idea for the salad — which has been modified over the years by different chefs.