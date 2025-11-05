Meehan’s chopped salad delivers unforgettable flavor

From the Menu...

Authentic Irish eatery shares the recipe for its popular, flavor-filled dish.
The Meehan's Public House Chopped Salad has been on its menu for the past six years. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
By C.W. Cameron – For the AJC
30 minutes ago

I had the chopped salad at Meehan’s in Atlanta recently and can’t stop thinking about it. This was absolutely the best chopped salad ever. I know the menu lists the ingredients, but there’s more to it. Will they share the recipe?

— Diane Kostelnik, Dallas

This chopped salad has been on Meehan’s menu for the past six years. Phil Roness, managing partner of the Meehan’s in Vinings, came up with the idea for the salad — which has been modified over the years by different chefs.

Readers can add fresh cilantro or mint if they wish, and might want to pair the salad with grilled chicken, shrimp or smoked tofu.

Meehan’s Public House Chopped Salad

  1. In a large bowl, toss together Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, green cabbage, kale and carrots.
  2. Add Thai Chili Vinaigrette and toss again.
  3. Fold in almonds and raisins.
  4. Divide between serving plates, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 156 calories (percent of calories from fat, 61), 4 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 16 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 18 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 534 milligrams sodium.

Thai Chili Vinaigrette

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk vinegar, fish sauce, honey, lime juice, sweet chile sauce, garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes.
  2. Continue whisking while slowly drizzling in oil.
  3. Taste and add salt, pepper and additional dried red pepper flakes as desired.
  4. Vinaigrette may be made up to 4 days ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If refrigerated, whisk to emulsify before using.

Makes a generous 1/4 cup.

Per tablespoon: 50 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 4 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 311 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Meehan’s Public House, 200 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-214-9821, meehanspublichouse.com.

