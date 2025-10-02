Try these American-produced amari that rival Old World counterparts

These American-produced amari are good enough to rival their Old World counterparts. And their warm spices, such as cinnamon, clove and allspice, will be delightful once a cold snap hits North Georgia. (Krista Slater for the AJC)

Picks include one from Decatur and two made in New York.

We are writing this on the first day of fall, and while the weather has not shifted dramatically in Georgia, there are a few leaves on the ground and we are starting to crave spiced beverages.

We don’t mean the annual explosion of everything pumpkin spice. Rather, we’re talking about the much more bitter and stomach-soothing liqueur known as amaro.