10 new cookbooks to take the chill out of fall

Unpretentious comfort food warms bellies and hearts this season.
Fall cookbooks include (from left): “Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share With People You Love" by Samin Nosrat; Ready for Dessert, Revised: My Best Recipes” by David Lebovitz; “Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way” by Tara Punzone with Gene Stone and “Recipes from The American South” by Michael W. Twitty (Courtesy)
By Susan Puckett – For the AJC
1 hour ago
As I swap out my sandals and short-sleeved tees for warmer wardrobe options, I’m also adjusting my meal plans to reflect the dropping temperatures. I found plenty of possibilities among this fall’s cookbook releases. Unpretentious comfort food rooted in traditions, shared among close friends and family, is the connective thread that ties many of these diverse titles together. These 10 are the ones I’ve bookmarked for meals in the chilly weeks to come.
“Recipes from The American South” by Michael W. Twitty (Courtesy of Phaidon)
“Recipes from The American South” by Michael W. Twitty (Phaidon, $54.95).
Most historical narratives about Southern cuisine begin with the Europeans. Culinary historian and James Beard Foundation 2018 Book of the Year author Michael W. Twitty traces those origins much further back to West Africa. His new opus tells this complex story through 250 carefully curated recipes, each offering a glimpse into the communities that have added to ourmulticultural gumbo. Along with buttermilk biscuits and other stalwarts, he reveals more localized specialties. like Chinese Mississippi Collard Greens, Tennessee-Inspired Spiced Beef Round and North Carolina Peach Sonker with Dip. Twitty’s poignant storytellingmakes for great reading as well as eating. (Release date: Oct. 15)
“Measure with Your Heart: Southern Home Cooking to Feed Your Family and Soul” by Hannah Taylor (Courtesy of Clarkson Potter)
“Measure with Your Heart: Southern Home Cooking to Feed Your Family and Soul” by Hannah Taylor (Clarkson Potter, $35).
Hannah Taylor didn’t learn to fry chicken and roll biscuits at her mother’s knee. She taught herself how to make wholesome meals for her growing family in rural southeast Georgia near where she grew up. Those kitchen experiments have since morphed into a multimedia platform (@lilyloutay) with millions of followers andnow this cookbook. The recipes and photographs within(Hoe Cakes with Cranberry Jam and Powdered Sugar, BeBop’s Sweet Bacon Collard Greens, Chicken & Dumplings for My Dumplin’, Blue Ridge S’More Cupcakes)capture her big-hearted, fun-loving spirit.(Release date: Oct. 21)
“Everything's Good: Cozy Classics You'll Cook Always and Forever" by Toni Chapman (Courtesy of Clarkson Potter)
“Everything’s Good: Cozy Classics You’ll Cook Always and Forever” by Toni Chapman (Clarkson Potter, $35).
Long before Toni Chapman became @themoodyfoody on social media to her 5 million-plus fan base, she turned to cooking for solace through tough, money-stretched times. Her eclectic comfort food recipes reflect the flavors of her Afro-Latina heritage and the diverse New Jersey community where she was raised: Puerto Rican, Filipino, Chinese, Haitian and much more. Trycrowd-pleasers such as Juicy Red Sofrito Empanadas, Puerto Rican Pepper Steak, One Pot Dirty Rice with Chicken and Sausage, or Cookies and Cream Tres Leches (made with Oreos). (Release date: Oct. 28)
“Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way” by Tara Punzone with Gene Stone (Courtesy of Rodale)
“Vegana Italiana: Traditional Italian the Plant-Based Way” by Tara Punzone with Gene Stone (Rodale, $32.50)
Tara Punzone started convertingthe beloved dishes of her southern Italian heritage to fit her vegan lifestyle in the fifth grade. Today she’s the chef-owner of Pura Vita in Los Angeles, the nation’s first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar. In her first cookbook, she reveals her methods for making lasagna, Italian wedding soup, meatball heroes, tiramisu and other beloved favorites without a speck of dairy or meat. (Release date: Oct. 7)
"Bad B*tch in the Kitch: Craveable Asian Recipes to Ditch the Takeout" by Cassie Yeung (Courtesy of Clarkson Potter)
“Bad B*tch in the Kitch: Craveable Asian Recipes to Ditch the Takeout” by Cassie Yeung (Clarkson Potter, $35).
In her cheeky debut cookbook, thisebullient TikTok star, who learned to cook shadowing her Singapore-born mom in the family kitchen, shows how to create her favorite Asian dishes while having fun. Recipes for Crab Rangoons, Air Fryer Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork), Taiwanese Beef Noodles, Spicy Miso Instant Ramen, 30-Minute Beef and Broccoli, Not-Boring Vegetable Dumplings and No-Churn Pandan Coconut Ice Creampromise to deliver restaurant-level tastes in your own kitchen with ease. (Release date: Oct. 7)
“Dinner Party Animal: Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration” by Jake Cohen (Courtesy of Harvest)
“Dinner Party Animal: Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration” by Jake Cohen (Harvest, $35).
To anyone worried that they’re too tired or insecure to entertain, Jake Cohen has this advice: “Get over yourself and just do it.” The irreverent New York Times bestselling author’s latest volume offers 16 menus for various types of occasions, with detailed guidance for pulling them off. Or choose your own adventure from the creative yet doable recipes within: Challah French Toast Sticks for brunch, Au Poivre Dip for a cocktail party, Apricot Chicken with RoastedAsparagus for Passover.
“Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share With People You Love" by Samin Nosrat (Courtesy of Random House)
“Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share With People You Love” by Samin Nosrat (Random House, $45).
In this deeply personal follow-up to the bestselling “Salt Fat Acid Heat” (Simon and Schuster, $40) and its companion Netflix docuseries, Nosrat turns her focus to the casual, communal-style recipes she likes to make for herself and others, including endless ideas for riffing. Options span from simple (steamed sweet potatoes with various toppings) to involved (lasagna made with fresh pasta sheets and seasonal fillings).
“Sally’s Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes From Easy to Advanced” by Sally McKenney (Courtesy of Clarkson Potter)
“Sally’s Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes From Easy to Advanced” by Sally McKenney (Clarkson Potter, $32.99).
The self-taught baker who has become one of the most trusted voices in the online baking community has organized a crave-worthy collection of sweet and savory treats for every occasion: Salted Brown Butter Pecan Pie Bars, Eggs Benedict Breakfast Casserole, Pumpkin Spice Latte Muffins and The Focaccia of Your Dreams, to name a few. Tips and tricks, troubleshooting advice, and photos of recipes from start to completion arm any cook of any skill level with theconfidence to proceed to the kitchen.
“Lebanese Baking: More Than 100 Recipes for Sweet and Savory Baked Goods” by Maureen Abood (Courtesy of Countryman Press)
“Lebanese Baking: More Than 100 Recipes for Sweet and Savory Baked Goods” by Maureen Abood (Countryman Press, $35).
Lebanese American food educator Maureen Abood dove deep into every aspect of the Lebanese family meal for her IACP Award-winning 2015 debut cookbook, “Rose Water and Orange Blossoms.” In her second book, she offers a tantalizing collection of traditional and contemporary oven-baked treats inspired by her heritage: phyllo-layered pastries, syrup-soaked cakes, warmly spiced breads, jam-filled cookies and much more. Recipes for aromatic coffees, teas and cocktails to accompanythem are a bonus. (Release date: Oct. 7)
Ready for Dessert, Revised: My Best Recipes” by David Lebovitz (Courtesy of Ten Speed Press).
“Ready for Dessert, Revised: My Best Recipes” by David Lebovitz (Ten Speed Press, $37.99).
It’s been more than a decade since pastry chef and pioneer food blogger-turned Substacker David Lebovitz released his bestselling ode to sweets, “Ready for Dessert.” Now he’s revised it from top to bottom, updating signature dishessuch as his Chocolate-Cherry Biscotti and Fresh Ginger Cake and supplementing with new favorites from his Paris kitchen, such as Palets Breton (butter cookies) and Ile Flottante (floating island).
