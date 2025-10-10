10 new cookbooks to take the chill out of fall

“Recipes from The American South” by Michael W. Twitty (Phaidon, $54.95).

Most historical narratives about Southern cuisine begin with the Europeans. Culinary historian and James Beard Foundation 2018 Book of the Year author Michael W. Twitty traces those origins much further back to West Africa. His new opus tells this complex story through 250 carefully curated recipes, each offering a glimpse into the communities that have added to our multicultural gumbo. Along with buttermilk biscuits and other stalwarts, he reveals more localized specialties. like Chinese Mississippi Collard Greens, Tennessee-Inspired Spiced Beef Round and North Carolina Peach Sonker with Dip. Twitty’s poignant storytelling makes for great reading as well as eating. (Release date: Oct. 15)

