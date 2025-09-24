The White Bull’s Crispy Potatoes is ‘nifty alternative’ to patatas bravas

We enjoy eating at The White Bull, sampling from the aperitivo menu with friends. One thing we never miss is ordering their crispy potatoes. It’s a dish that’s full of flavor. Will they share the recipe?

The White Bull’s executive chef and partner, Pat Siciliano, was glad to share the recipe for this shareable appetizer that has been a staple of the restaurant’s aperitivo menu for quite some time. “You can never go wrong with crispy potatoes. Guests tell us it’s a nifty alternative to the patatas bravas that you’d find at a tapas-style restaurant. They enjoy its bold flavors and the fact that it’s a very shareable and snackable dish.”

At the time our reader enjoyed the potatoes, they were served with garlic aioli. Now, chopped Calabrian chile peppers are used to garnish the dish, as shown in this current photo.

If you’d like to add these peppers to your crispy potatoes, you can find them online or at markets that carry Italian products — like Tuscany at Your Table or E. 48th Street Market. They’re available both as whole chiles and as chopped chiles. Spicier than jalapenos, they are generally packed in olive oil or sunflower oil. If you purchase the whole chiles, chop them before using.

The White Bull’s Crispy Potatoes with Garlic Aioli