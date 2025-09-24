The White Bull’s Crispy Potatoes is ‘nifty alternative’ to patatas bravas
Try this appetizer, a staple of this Decatur restaurant’s menu.
The White Bull’s Crispy Potatoes with Garlic Aioli. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
10 hours ago
We enjoy eating at The White Bull, sampling from the aperitivo menu with friends. One thing we never miss is ordering their crispy potatoes. It’s a dish that’s full of flavor. Will they share the recipe?
— Taylor Das, Atlanta
The White Bull’s executive chef and partner, Pat Siciliano, was glad to share the recipe for this shareable appetizer that has been a staple of the restaurant’s aperitivo menu for quite some time. “You can never go wrong with crispy potatoes. Guests tell us it’s a nifty alternative to the patatas bravas that you’d find at a tapas-style restaurant. They enjoy its bold flavors and the fact that it’s a very shareable and snackable dish.”
At the time our reader enjoyed the potatoes, they were served with garlic aioli. Now, chopped Calabrian chile peppers are used to garnish the dish, as shown in this current photo.
If you’d like to add these peppers to your crispy potatoes, you can find them online or at markets that carry Italian products — like Tuscany at Your Table or E. 48th Street Market. They’re available both as whole chiles and as chopped chiles. Spicier than jalapenos, they are generally packed in olive oil or sunflower oil. If you purchase the whole chiles, chop them before using.
The White Bull’s Crispy Potatoes with Garlic Aioli
3/4 pound russet potatoes
Salt
3 garlic cloves
2 egg yolks, at room temperature
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus additional for seasoning
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 cup blended canola and olive oil (90% canola oil, 10% olive oil)
Vegetable oil, for frying
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Scrub potatoes and cut into 1-inch thick rounds. Transfer to a large saucepan and add cold water to cover by 1 inch. Add a generous pinch of salt and bring water to a boil over medium-high heat.
Once water is boiling, decreaseheat to low to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook until potatoes are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
While potatoes are boiling, make aioli: On chopping board, roughly chop garlic and sprinkle with pinch of salt. Continue chopping and then mashing garlic and salt to make a smooth paste.
In a medium bowl, whisk together egg yolks, lemon juice and mustard. Slowly whisk in blended oil, beginning with a few drops and gradually increasing to a thin stream of oil as mixture thickens.
Once the aioli is fully emulsified and creamy, stir in garlic paste. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and lemon juice, if desired. Set aside.
When potatoes are tender, drain into a colander. Let potatoes cool just until they can be handled, then use your hands to break the rounds into two or three chunks. Arrange chunks on paper towel-lined baking sheet and turn each chunk to make sure no water remains on the potatoes.
Heat 2 inches of vegetable oil in a Dutch oven to 350 degrees. Placea paper towel-lined baking sheet next to cooktop.
Use a slotted spoon to transfer potatoes to hot oil. Cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes, working in batches as needed. Transfer potatoes to prepared baking sheet to drain. Sprinkle with salt.
Divide aioli between two serving plates. Divide potatoes between serving plates, sprinkle with Parmesan cheeseand serve immediately.
Per serving, using 1/2 teaspoon salt: 739 calories (percent of calories from fat, 87), 6 grams protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 73 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 101 milligrams cholesterol, 514 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of … The White Bull, 123 East Court Square, Decatur. 404-600-5649, thewhitebullatl.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
