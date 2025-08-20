From the menu...
Stir up an island escape at home with Wylie & Rum’s cocktail recipe

Wylie & Rum’s Caribbean Quay. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

We’ve been enjoying meals at Wylie & Rum since they first opened near our East Atlanta neighborhood. The food is always great but it may be the cocktails that keep us coming back. A favorite is their Caribbean Quay. We’d love to have the recipe.

— Stella Moore, Atlanta

The Caribbean Quay has been on the Wylie & Rum cocktail menu since January 2023, and the restaurant credits the restaurant team for creating the recipe. “It’s the perfect balance of tart, sweet and effervescent, a cocktail that’s vibrant and welcoming like the Caribbean islands that provide the inspiration for our food and drinks,” said general manager Marcus Merritt. “And everyone should know that ‘quay’ is pronounced ‘key.’ A quay is a dock or a wharf.”

The restaurant prefers Tito’s Handmade vodka and Moet & Chandon Champagne, and makes the cocktail with guava puree, which is a restaurant product not easy for readers to find. We tested the recipe with guava nectar, available at most grocery stores. Merritt suggested that LaMarca prosecco could be substituted for the Champagne, if desired.

Wylie & Rum’s Caribbean Quay

  • Orange slice, lemon wedge and maraschino cherry, for garnish
  • 1 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 3/4 ounce guava nectar
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce simple or agave syrup (optional)
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 3 ounces chilled Champagne
  • Cocktail umbrella, for garnish
  1. Fill a wine glass with crushed ice.
  2. Prepare fruit garnish: Skewer orange slice, lemon wedge and maraschino cherry on a cocktail pick. Set aside.
  3. Fill a cocktail shaker with crushed ice and add vodka, guava nectar, lemon juice, simple or agave syrup, if desired, and bitters. Shake briefly and strain into wine glass.
  4. Top with Champagne and give a quick stir.
  5. Garnish with fruit skewer and a cocktail umbrella.

Serves 1.

Per serving with agave syrup: 200 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Wylie & Rum, 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

