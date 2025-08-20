The restaurant prefers Tito’s Handmade vodka and Moet & Chandon Champagne, and makes the cocktail with guava puree, which is a restaurant product not easy for readers to find. We tested the recipe with guava nectar, available at most grocery stores. Merritt suggested that LaMarca prosecco could be substituted for the Champagne, if desired.

Wylie & Rum’s Caribbean Quay

Orange slice, lemon wedge and maraschino cherry, for garnish

1 1/2 ounces vodka

3/4 ounce guava nectar

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/4 ounce simple or agave syrup (optional)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

3 ounces chilled Champagne

Cocktail umbrella, for garnish

Fill a wine glass with crushed ice. Prepare fruit garnish: Skewer orange slice, lemon wedge and maraschino cherry on a cocktail pick. Set aside. Fill a cocktail shaker with crushed ice and add vodka, guava nectar, lemon juice, simple or agave syrup, if desired, and bitters. Shake briefly and strain into wine glass. Top with Champagne and give a quick stir. Garnish with fruit skewer and a cocktail umbrella.

Serves 1.

Per serving with agave syrup: 200 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Wylie & Rum, 45 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-941-7877, wylieandrum.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.