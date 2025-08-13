August is succotash season. The corn is sweet, the beans are tender and quick dishes that require minimal cooking are necessary when the temperature outside is scorching hot. But as much as I would like to make a full meal out of a bowl of succotash, there are other members of my family who insist it needs more heft to turn it into dinner.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution: pasta. Small pasta such as orecchiette mingles with the corn and beans, and the cooking water forms a creamy sauce with the butter used to cook the vegetables.
Depending on availability, you can use fresh or frozen corn. (There is no need to thaw before cooking.) I use frozen lima beans, because they turn tender quickly. If you have access to fresh lima beans, you can use those as well, but you’ll need to allow for a longer cooking time (up to an hour for large beans).
Either way, you’ll want to cook the lima beans with the pasta. While the pasta and beans boil, cook the corn with a sauteed red bell pepper (I like it for color and a bit of sweetness) in a Dutch oven. Once the vegetables are tender and the pasta is al dente, the succotash comes together quickly in the Dutch oven. A final addition of lemon zest and juice adds brightness to the dish.
Succotash Pasta
- Salt, divided
- 1 pound short pasta, such as orecchiette or small shells
- 2 cups frozen lima beans
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 4 ears fresh corn, kernels removed, or 4 cups frozen corn
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and lima beans and cook until the pasta is al dente and the lima beans are tender, 7 to 10 minutes. (If using fresh lima beans, they might need additional cooking time; if so, add them before the pasta, then add the pasta in the last 7 to 10 minutes of the bean cooking time.) Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.
- Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium heat. When the butter is foamy, add the pepper and a large pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, until tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the corn and a large pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
- When the pasta and beans are done, add to the Dutch oven, along with the 1/2 cup reserved pasta cooking water. Place over medium-high heat and bring the liquid in the pot to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sauce is creamy, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Stir in the lemon zest and juice. Season to taste with salt. Serve immediately.
Serves 4 to 6.
Per serving, based on 4: 762 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 26 grams protein, 137 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams total sugars, 12 grams fiber, 15 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 30 milligrams cholesterol, 477 milligrams sodium.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Handout
Elektra’s lamb kofta recipe brings bold Mediterranean flavors to your grill
Lamb kofta has been on the Elektra menu since the restaurant opened in July 2024.
Dehydrating for beginners: Preserve the flavor to savor later
Long before refrigeration and canning, people relied on the sun and wind to preserve the harvest. It's still a smart way to save summer produce for later.
Tomatoes shine in Atlanta’s cocktails and mocktails
Atlanta bars feature summer’s beloved crop in seasonal sippers.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
CDC shooting aftermath: Here’s what we know
Investigators release more details Tuesday about shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Feel like your Georgia Power bill is high this summer? Here’s why.
Georgia Power customers are voicing shock and anger at the costly bills some say they have received this summer.
Can Trump take over Atlanta police? Not really, experts say
Trump says he's taking over the D.C. police, but the District of Columbia operates differently from other American cities, including Atlanta.