August is succotash season. The corn is sweet, the beans are tender and quick dishes that require minimal cooking are necessary when the temperature outside is scorching hot. But as much as I would like to make a full meal out of a bowl of succotash, there are other members of my family who insist it needs more heft to turn it into dinner.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution: pasta. Small pasta such as orecchiette mingles with the corn and beans, and the cooking water forms a creamy sauce with the butter used to cook the vegetables.

Depending on availability, you can use fresh or frozen corn. (There is no need to thaw before cooking.) I use frozen lima beans, because they turn tender quickly. If you have access to fresh lima beans, you can use those as well, but you’ll need to allow for a longer cooking time (up to an hour for large beans).