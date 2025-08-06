Scarpaccia is a thin, rustic Italian zucchini flatbread popular in Tuscany and traditionally made during the summer when zucchini is in season. It’s simple to make, is best made ahead for ease of cutting and is served at room temperature.

The success of most zucchini recipes hinges on removing as much water from the zucchini as possible. Salting zucchini before cooking helps draw out excess moisture, preventing it from becoming soggy or limp when cooked. (This is particularly important when making zucchini bread.) This flatbread recipe alleviates the pressure to remove every excess drop of water by absorbing some of it with cornmeal.

Cooking to a deep dark brown and allowing the flatbread to cool completely before slicing are the keys to a toothsome scarpaccia. There’s not much gluten in the dough to hold it together; the primary binders are egg and cheese. It must cool to set before cutting.