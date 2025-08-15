Food & Dining
15 places to eat and drink near Dragon Con

From food trucks at badge pick-up to cocktails at Trader Vic’s, downtown Atlanta has you covered.
By
46 minutes ago

Between cosplay meetups, late-night panels and the parade, Dragon Con keeps you busy. Luckily, downtown Atlanta is packed with spots to fuel up.

Whether you want a caffeine boost, a sit-down meal or themed cocktails, here’s where to eat and drink during the long weekend.

Quick bites and Con staples

The Hub at Peachtree Center food court: Just steps from the “host hotels,” The Hub at Peachtree Center is the ultimate grab-and-go. With everything from Chick-fil-A to bento bowls to coffee, it’s the fastest way to keep your energy up between events. Con-goers especially flock to Aviva by Kameel, a Mediterranean favorite run by Chef Kameel.

225 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. peachtreecenter.com.

The Courtland Grand Hotel (formerly the Sheraton) and the Market at Courtland: Badge pick-up central also doubles as a foodie spot. Out front, you’ll find a rotating lineup of food trucks serving tacos, barbecue and handhelds.

On the hotel’s third floor, the Market at Courtland offers to-go food, drinks and coffee.

165 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. 404-659-6500, courtlandgrandhotel.com.

The Varsity: A short rideshare away, this Atlanta institution delivers chili dogs, onion rings and frosted orange shakes. It’s worth the trip.

61 North Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-881-1706, thevarsity.com.

CVS: Not a restaurant, but a clutch stop for stocking up on snacks, bottled water, and energy drinks.

235 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-577-4054, cvs.com.

M Store at the Marriott Marquis: Don’t sleep on the food from the M Store. They have a kitchen with plenty of snacks and beverages, including made-to-order hot breakfast and lunches.

265 Peachtree Center Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-521-0000, marriott.com.

Sit-down restaurants

Max Lager’s Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery: Across from the Hyatt, Max Lager’s serves house-brewed beer, burgers and pizzas in a lively, Con-friendly atmosphere. Great for groups who want a casual sit-down meal.

320 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-525-4400, maxlagers.com.

Ted’s Montana Grill: Known for its bison burgers and hearty American classics, Ted’s is a reliable spot for a filling dinner if you want to escape the food court crowds.

133 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-9796, tedsmontanagrill.com.

Cuts Steakhouse: Looking for something more upscale? Cuts delivers high-quality steaks, seafood and wine — a splurge-worthy option if you’re celebrating during the Con.

60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-525-3399, cutsatlanta.com.

Amalfi Cucina + Mercato: When the craving hits, Amalfi serves up Neapolitan-style pies in a warm, rustic setting. A solid pick for a sit-down pizza fix.

17 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-882-1740, amalfiatl.com.

Where to keep the party going

Joystick Gamebar: Open inside Peachtree Center Mall (in the former Benihana space), Joystick’s pop-up bar is a Dragon Con favorite for vintage arcade games, pinball machines and fun cocktails.

229 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. dragoncon.org.

Trader Vic’s: Hidden inside the Hilton, this tiki escape is famous for inventing the Mai Tai and serving up Polynesian vibes. It’s a longtime Dragon Con tradition.

255 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-6339, tradervicsatl.com.

Metro Diner and Bar: An all-day diner serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays, it’s a convenient late-night option with karaoke and a light-up dance floor.

229 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-577-1420, metrodineratl.com.

SkyLounge at the Glenn Hotel: For skyline views and a polished vibe, this rooftop bar offers a scenic escape from the Con chaos.

110 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-2250, glennsskylounge.com.

Meehan’s Public House: An Irish pub near Centennial Park, pouring a strong Guinness in a cozy, casual setting.

200 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-214-9821, meehanspublichouse.com.

Pro tips

  • Plan around crowds: Food courts and nearby spots are slammed during peak hours. Eat early or late when possible.
  • Stay hydrated: Between the August heat and long Con days, balance cocktails with water.
  • Mix it up: Rotate between quick bites (food courts, food trucks) and sit-down meals to keep your budget and energy in check.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

