Park Bar’s braised short ribs also star in popular sandwich

Parker notes that the recipe would work for both bone-in and boneless short ribs. “You can use this method for a traditional bone-in short ribs, or, like us, you can use the chuck boneless short ribs.” If using bone-in ribs, simply remove the bones after cooking.

When choosing the barbecue sauce, they prefer a sauce with a sweeter profile. The restaurant does not save the braising liquid or vegetables, but when testing the recipe, we served them spooned over mashed potatoes.

The photo shows the short ribs as an entree, served with a baked potato and grilled asparagus. To make the Maverick, the meat from one or two short ribs is shredded and mixed with barbecue sauce, then heated in a skillet to caramelize the sauce and piled on a toasted brioche bun.

Park Bar’s Braised Boneless Short Ribs

4 pounds boneless beef short ribs, cut into 1/2-pound pieces

Morton’s kosher salt

Ground black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 celery ribs, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

6 to 8 cloves garlic, chopped

3 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cups beef stock, divided, plus more if needed

8 tablespoons barbecue sauce

Heat oven to 275 degrees. Trim short rib pieces of excess fat and liberally sprinkle all sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add short rib pieces and sear on all sides until evenly browned, about 10 minutes total. Work in batches if needed. As pieces are seared, transfer to a platter. When ribs are browned, reduce heat to medium and add celery, onion and a few pinches of salt and pepper. Saute vegetables until they begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and tomato paste and saute until tomato paste begins to caramelize, about 2 minutes. Pour 1 cup stock over vegetables and use a wooden spoon to scrape browned bits from the bottom of Dutch oven. Return short rib pieces to Dutch oven along with any juices accumulated on the platter. Pour the remaining beef stock over the ribs. Meat should be just barely submerged. Add more stock if needed. When stock begins to simmer, cover Dutch oven and transfer to oven. Roast 3 1/2 to 4 hours or until beef is very tender. Remove from oven and turn on broiler. Carefully transfer short rib pieces to a rimmed baking sheet, trying to keep pieces intact. Brush tops of ribs with an equal amount of barbecue sauce and cook under broiler until sauce warms and caramelizes, watching carefully so the sauce does not burn. Immediately transfer pieces to serving plates.

Makes 5 cups braised meat.

Per 1/2 cup meat (using 1 teaspoon kosher salt): 365 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 37 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 21 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 138 milligrams cholesterol, 573 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Park Bar, 150 Walton St., Atlanta. 404-524-0444, parkbaratlanta.com.

