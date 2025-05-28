Explore A comprehensive guide to 2025 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Plums are slightly acidic and are not as sweet as peaches. They also have a firm flesh and marry well with warm spices and herbs. Terrific spice pairings for plums include ground cinnamon, five-spice powder, cumin, coriander and freshly grated ginger. Fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme and basil also enhance the sweet-tart flavor of juicy, ripe plums.

There are hundreds of varieties of plums in all different sizes and a rainbow of colors. Peak season for plums is from June through September. Look for plums that are firm and have wrinkle-free skin. Plums should feel heavy for their size and firm, not too soft.

This recipe for Savory Honey-Baked Plums produces an intensely aromatic and flavorful dish. The cumin lends a pop of citrus, cayenne pepper brings the heat and thyme offers a robust, earthy element. It’s a fine accompaniment for pork, duck or turkey. It can also be a great addition to a charcuterie platter or a pairing with cheeses such as brie, Camembert or feta.

Savory Honey-Baked Plums

Do not refrigerate plums, as they will become mealy. When purchasing, choose firm plums and place them in a paper bag, stem-side down, at room temperature until they reach the preferred ripeness.

4 plums, halved and pitted

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place plums in an ovenproof skillet, cut-side up. Drizzle honey and olive oil over the plums. Sprinkle thyme leaves on top. Season with salt and pepper. Dust plums with ground cumin and cayenne pepper. Transfer to the oven and bake until the plums are tender to the point of a knife, but not falling apart, about 20 minutes. Spoon the cooking juices over the plums and serve hot, warm or room temperature. Store in a sealable container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 104 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 1 gram protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 141 milligrams sodium.

