Stone fruits like plums, peaches, apricots and cherries are coming into season. We often think of desserts when cooking with summer fruits, but they can also be delicious in savory applications.
Plums are particularly versatile and can easily be used in savory recipes. (Think of the classic Chinese plum sauce with pork.) They can be added to a salad, sliced and used in sandwiches and wraps, sauteed in a judicious amount of butter or oil with vegetables such as blanched green beans or broccoli florets and baked or grilled and served on their own as an unexpected side dish.
The skin of plums is a bit thinner than a peach, and there’s no need to peel them before cooking. It’s just as simple as halving the fruit to remove the pit, then adding a few herbs and spices.
Plums are slightly acidic and are not as sweet as peaches. They also have a firm flesh and marry well with warm spices and herbs. Terrific spice pairings for plums include ground cinnamon, five-spice powder, cumin, coriander and freshly grated ginger. Fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme and basil also enhance the sweet-tart flavor of juicy, ripe plums.
There are hundreds of varieties of plums in all different sizes and a rainbow of colors. Peak season for plums is from June through September. Look for plums that are firm and have wrinkle-free skin. Plums should feel heavy for their size and firm, not too soft.
This recipe for Savory Honey-Baked Plums produces an intensely aromatic and flavorful dish. The cumin lends a pop of citrus, cayenne pepper brings the heat and thyme offers a robust, earthy element. It’s a fine accompaniment for pork, duck or turkey. It can also be a great addition to a charcuterie platter or a pairing with cheeses such as brie, Camembert or feta.
Savory Honey-Baked Plums
Do not refrigerate plums, as they will become mealy. When purchasing, choose firm plums and place them in a paper bag, stem-side down, at room temperature until they reach the preferred ripeness.
- 4 plums, halved and pitted
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place plums in an ovenproof skillet, cut-side up. Drizzle honey and olive oil over the plums. Sprinkle thyme leaves on top. Season with salt and pepper. Dust plums with ground cumin and cayenne pepper.
- Transfer to the oven and bake until the plums are tender to the point of a knife, but not falling apart, about 20 minutes. Spoon the cooking juices over the plums and serve hot, warm or room temperature. Store in a sealable container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 104 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 1 gram protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 141 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Experts share their best tips to care for aging skin
With the right care, aging skin can continue to serve as the healthy, protective barrier it was meant to be. Here are some top tips from experts.
What’s the right formula to make sure my African violets thrive?
I've lived here 50 years — where did these blackberry vines come from all of the sudden? This question and more get answered by the Georgia Gardener
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.