State superintendent ‘baffled’ by Atlanta’s plan to deny teacher bonuses

“All eligible Atlanta Public Schools (APS) employees have already received the state-referenced employee retention supplement in the form of the Mid-Year Holiday Retention Stipend, included in the December 14, 2023 paycheck,” the message read.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, APS explained the decision further:

“In this instance, we preemptively moved to show our appreciation to staff by asking our Board to approve the usage of fund balance for all employees in early December so that we could get our payments out in advance of the holiday break. We greatly appreciate the Governor’s willingness to use the state fund balance to share in the cost by providing stipends for our teachers, as this allows us to use our fund balance for other educational needs. Since we used district fund balance to secure the appreciation payments made to all eligible employees on the December 15th payroll, the state funding announced today will be used in support of other APS priorities.”

In his letter to Battle obtained Thursday by the AJC, Woods said he was “baffled” by the district’s ability to predict the exact timing and amount of the bonus.

“Let me be very clear: the intent of the state’s $1,000 retention pay supplement is not to backfill the Atlanta Public Schools budget or ‘share in the cost’ of additional recognition already provided by districts to teachers,” Woods’ letter reads.

Lisa Morgan, the president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said it’s puzzling that APS didn’t wait on guidance from Woods’ office before notifying staff they wouldn’t receive the money.

“It’s very disappointing that a system would state — before they have all the details — that educators are not going to receive the bonus that was announced and intended for them,” Morgan said.

Woods ended his letter to Battle with a plea to change the district’s decision.

“The state is providing a $1,000 retention payment to teachers and support staff, and it is my expectation that they will receive it,” he said. “Anything less is a disservice to the teachers and staff whose efforts in the classroom — far more than anything that takes place at the state or central office level — are the reason our students succeed.”

The governor’s office referred the AJC to Woods’ letter when reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.